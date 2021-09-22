Blast from the Past / 2000: Gathering for a 40th reunion

Members of the Lewiston High School class of 1960 gathered for a candid photo during their 40th class reunion held at Lewiston’s Red Lion Hotel in this 2000 photo. These class members also had graduated from St. Stanislaus School in Lewiston in 1956. The members are gathering again this weekend for their 60th class reunion, late by a year because of the pandemic. They are, back row from left, Maury Hoffman, Jim Bershaw, P.J. Walker, Sue Beckman, Bill Skelton and Wally Von Bargen; front row, Paulette Stonebraker, Suzi Harootunian, Betty Rosholt, Jeri Jackson, Kay Jo Ranta and Mary Catherine Bauman, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.