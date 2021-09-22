CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

Blast from the Past / 2000: Gathering for a 40th reunion

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Lewiston High School class of 1960 gathered for a candid photo during their 40th class reunion held at Lewiston’s Red Lion Hotel in this 2000 photo. These class members also had graduated from St. Stanislaus School in Lewiston in 1956. The members are gathering again this weekend for their 60th class reunion, late by a year because of the pandemic. They are, back row from left, Maury Hoffman, Jim Bershaw, P.J. Walker, Sue Beckman, Bill Skelton and Wally Von Bargen; front row, Paulette Stonebraker, Suzi Harootunian, Betty Rosholt, Jeri Jackson, Kay Jo Ranta and Mary Catherine Bauman, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

lmtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Class Reunion#Lewiston High School#Red Lion Hotel#St Stanislaus School#P O Box
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ID
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy