Today’s Headlines and Commentary
North Korea warned that the new security agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia could trigger a nuclear arms race, according to The Washington Post. The three-nation pact, referred to as AUKUS, shares sensitive nuclear-powered submarine technology with Australia. The announcement of the deal prompted swift backlash from the Chinese government, as it is perceived as a threat to the Chinese military. Although Australian officials said last week that the country has “no plans to acquire nuclear weapons,” a foreign ministry official in North Korea stated, “these are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race.”www.lawfareblog.com
