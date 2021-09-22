Crisis Wing fires the ’90s arcade SHMUP scene back to Xbox, PlayStation and Switch
Back in the 1990s the arcade gaming scene was full of shoot ’em ups. Intense bullet-firing, fast-moving affairs, they flooded the market as fans clamoured to get involved with the new ideas and features that game developers were throwing out. But then things tailed off a bit and whilst the humble SHMUP will always have a place in the scene, other genres have certainly taken over, moving to the fore. Crisis Wing from eastasiasoft looks to buck the trend, taking players back a few decades to the golden days of the arcade shoot ’em up.www.thexboxhub.com
