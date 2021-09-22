CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Crisis Wing fires the ’90s arcade SHMUP scene back to Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

By Neil Watton
thexboxhub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the 1990s the arcade gaming scene was full of shoot ’em ups. Intense bullet-firing, fast-moving affairs, they flooded the market as fans clamoured to get involved with the new ideas and features that game developers were throwing out. But then things tailed off a bit and whilst the humble SHMUP will always have a place in the scene, other genres have certainly taken over, moving to the fore. Crisis Wing from eastasiasoft looks to buck the trend, taking players back a few decades to the golden days of the arcade shoot ’em up.

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. As such, we’ve dedicated articles for televisions, general technology, and gaming – which is what you’re reading right now.Gaming deals this Black Friday will be far and wide, from specialists like Game and...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Switch and PlayStation 5 top U.S. hardware sales in August

Nintendo Switch was the top-selling console in terms of systems sold during the month of August. The more expensive PlayStation 5, however, came out No. 1 for dollar sales. That is according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group, which revealed hardware spending is up across the board as gaming fans seek out new consoles to play the latest games.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Soldam is this week’s Arcade Archives game on Switch

Hamster has published an increasing number of arcade classic ports to the Switch eShop through its Arcade Archives label. This week, they are adding the puzzle game Soldam. Here’s a brief description of Soldam from International Arcade Museum:. Soldam made its first appearance in arcades in 1992, and was originally...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Espgaluda II Switch Review – Booksmart Shmup

Espgaluda II has long been a polarizing affair in the rich shmup library of developer CAVE. To fans’ delight, it lands on Nintendo Switch along with its non-sensical subtitle of Be Ascension The Third Bright Stone of Birth. This particular port comes from developer Live Wire, who also handheld the excellent Switch version of Mushihimesama we saw earlier this year. Sadly, this release doesn’t exactly represent the best of CAVE, nor does it actually capture the arcade classic fully.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Playstation Store#Xbox Series X#Crisis Wing#Playstation And Switch#Nintendo Switch#The Xbox Store#Crt#The Playstation Store
HackerNoon

Cruis’n Blast Review (Nintendo Switch): Is this Arcade Racing Game Worth Taking Home?

Cruis'n Blast for the Nintendo Switch is a port of an arcade racing title. It provides the usual arcade experience - high-speed racing through various locales against numerous AI opponents. It's not likely to surpass other console titles in terms of quality and content, but as a port it's a great leap into the console market by the developers at Raw Thrills. I give this game a 7/10 - recommended to anyone with even a passing interest in arcade racing titles.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Titan Chaser hits Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Today

You're not a killer here, but instead trying to simply drive them away. The game hits Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One S/X, and Nintendo switch today for a price of 4.99$ and 4.99€. Playstation: https://store.playstation.com/en-gb/product/EP6138-CUSA28145_00-TITANCHASERPS001/
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

New World Console Release Date: When Is It Coming to PlayStation & Xbox?

New World is a huge new MMORPG on the way from Amazon's game studio. Promising a unique new perspective and some intriguing combat, there's a lot of reasons to jump in. That being said, if it stays on PC only, it could cut off the market for those who don't want to play on Mouse and Keyboard. Here's what we know about New World's potential console release date.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Skatebird (Switch) REVIEW – Wings Clipped

Skateboarding is fundamentally cool. Those who are good at skating are cool, and all of the equipment associated with the sport — the board, the pads, the helmet, the anti-establishment attitude — equals being cool. However, as every former teen has to understand one day, looking cool and actually being cool are very different, and it’s much easier to look like a skater than it is to actually know how to skate.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Apple Insider

'Tiny Wings+' set to debut on Apple Arcade soon

App Store classic "Tiny Wings" is making its way to Apple Arcade, exposing a new generation of gamers to the easy to pick up, difficult to master game. With a simple one-tap control interface and procedurally generated levels, "Tiny Wings" was a near instant hit when it debuted on the App Store in 2011. The title went on to win regional iPhone Game of the Year awards in Apple's App Store Rewind.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Alan Wake Remastered technical details – supported resolutions and framerates on PlayStation and Xbox

With cross-generation remasters like Alan Wake Remastered, you might find yourself wondering how the rendering setup differs across each platform. Including the mid-gen refreshes, that’s a total of seven different hardware specifications Remedy is optimizing for in the console space. Before digging into the specifics per platform, it’s worth noting...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The precision platforming of Dojoran leaps onto Xbox, Switch and PlayStation

Here we are again with another week of gaming interrupted by the indie kings at Ratalaika Games throwing out yet another cheap and cheerful title; one that will once again tempt us in with its low price point and super easy to grab achievements. The game in question this time around is that of Dojoran and it’s available on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch right now.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

PlayStation And Xbox loyalists are review-bombing Deathloop

With unanimous praise from critics, Deathloop has had a pretty successful launch. The game has earned stunning review scores from outlets, including our very own review in which we awarded the game a near-perfect nine out of ten. But, the game is caught in a catch 22. Arkane is now owned by Microsoft thanks to the company’s Bethesda acquisition last year, which means the french developer is technically releasing a Microsoft first-party game on Sony’s new console.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Aragami 2 launches today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC

Stealth action adventure Aragami 2 has released today, and so naturally there’s a launch trailer to celebrate. The latest entry in the Tenchu inspired series has been almost five years in the making. You’ll be playing as the titular Aragami. They’re elite warriors who are afflicted by a supernatural curse allowing them to control shadows. You and your clan must take on quests, assassinate foes and fight back the Akatsuchi Empire as part of your adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Vanguard Open Beta Release Time Revealed – PlayStation, Xbox, PC

The Vanguard Open Beta release time is here for all regions. Here’s when you’re going to be dropping into the latest Call of Duty trial:. Call of Duty Vanguard is having another Beta weekend, and this time everyone is invited. Starting today, players will be able to drop into Sledgehammer Games’ latest shooter on all platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Cruis’n Blast review: ’90s arcade racing, supercharged for the modern era

Cruis'n Blast's placement on my list of favorite video games of 2021 should not be taken as a universal recommendation. As a painstakingly authentic refresh of the dated Cruis'n arcade-racing series, it's a simple game, and in many ways, it lags behind other arcade racers that have come and gone in the past few years.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Castlevania Advance Collection rated for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Evidence is mounting for the near release of the so far unannounced Castlevania Advance Collection. Gematsu reports the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee rated Castlevania Advance Collection for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The listing has since been deleted. In the video below, Digital Foundry Retro's John Linneman...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition’ and ‘Tiny Wings+’ Announced for Apple Arcade, Both Listed for Next Month

The App Store Apple Arcade tab updated earlier today revealing not one but two new games for Apple’s subscription service. The first was also announced by 2K and Apple in the form of NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition (). I wasn’t sure what would happen to NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition on Apple Arcade with the new NBA 2K22 release on PC and consoles. I figured the old game would just be updated but 2K is releasing a brand new game in the form of NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition. This version includes the updated 2022 NBA rosters, online multiplayer mode, MyCareer, MyCourt, and a lot more. NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition seems to have done really well on Apple Arcade so I have no doubt that NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition will build on that to be even better. As of now, it is listed for October 19th but that isn’t a Friday and these dates are also sometimes placeholders. Either way it is coming soon and I expect it to release in October for sure. You can sign up to be notified for when it releases here on Apple Arcade. Check out a screenshot from NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition below:
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

PSA: You Can Now Use The Xbox Wireless Headset On Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch received a new update overnight, which enabled Bluetooth audio for all consoles. As a result, it's been discovered that the Xbox Wireless Headset is now pairable with the system. Modern Vintage Gamer was the first to come across the addition, showcasing the headset was discoverable via the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy