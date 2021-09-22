Crisis Wing fires the ’90s arcade SHMUP scene back to Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

The App Store Apple Arcade tab updated earlier today revealing not one but two new games for Apple’s subscription service. The first was also announced by 2K and Apple in the form of NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition (). I wasn’t sure what would happen to NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition on Apple Arcade with the new NBA 2K22 release on PC and consoles. I figured the old game would just be updated but 2K is releasing a brand new game in the form of NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition. This version includes the updated 2022 NBA rosters, online multiplayer mode, MyCareer, MyCourt, and a lot more. NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition seems to have done really well on Apple Arcade so I have no doubt that NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition will build on that to be even better. As of now, it is listed for October 19th but that isn’t a Friday and these dates are also sometimes placeholders. Either way it is coming soon and I expect it to release in October for sure. You can sign up to be notified for when it releases here on Apple Arcade. Check out a screenshot from NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition below:

