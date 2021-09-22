CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB to mull upping regular bond purchases after emergency scheme: Bloomberg

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will discuss whether to raise its regular bond purchases when its pandemic-fighting scheme ends, ECB policymaker Madis Muller said in an interview published on Wednesday. “I realise that it would be a problem if there is a very sharp cliff effect at the...

Related
104.1 WIKY

S.Korea’s central bank to raise ESG focus in foreign currency asset management

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank said on Tuesday it would raise its focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in managing its foreign currency assets and prepare guidelines to be applied to these assets going forward. To respond to growing demand for socially responsible investing, the bank...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Pandemic may deepen long-run inflation changes, ECB's Lagarde says

The pandemic may dampen long-run inflation changes, said European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, as digitalization could trigger a second wave of globalization based on the virtualization of services. But over the coming years, there is also a chance that prices will be pushed up, as today's supply shortages may induce firms to diversify their supply chains or re-shore some of their production, Lagarde said. "The pandemic has also introduced new trends that could affect inflation dynamics in the years to come. Those trends could produce both upward and downward price pressures," she said.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

ECB is lonelier than ever after a hawkish turn led by Fed

With central banks from Washington to London this week signaling more alarm over faster inflation, the ultra-stimulative path of the euro zone and some of its neighbors appears lonelier than ever. A collective move to look beyond the pandemic slump and toward the risk rising of accelerating prices emerged with...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of England maintains bond purchase program in 7-2 vote

The Bank of England on Thursday unanimously decided to keep interest rates at 0.1%, and its two newest members were on the side of maintaining its bond purchase program in a 7-2 vote. Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders voted to reduce the government bond purchase target to £840 billion from £875 billion, with Ramsden switching sides from his August decision. The outlook for the labor market, and hence underlying inflationary pressures, was particularly uncertain, and that some of this uncertainty should be resolved over coming months, the majority of Bank of England members said, according to the minutes. Monetary policy would at some point need to start to unwind some of its post-pandemic stimulus, the majority said, while Ramsden and Saunders argued asset purchases when CPI inflation was above 3% and the output gap was closed might cause medium-term inflation expectations to drift up further. The pound was trading at $1.3693 shortly after the decision, and the 2-year gilt inched up to 0.31%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China tells Evergrande to avoid near-term dollar bond default -Bloomberg Law

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Financial regulators in Beijing issued a broad set of instructions to China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), telling the embattled developer to focus on completing unfinished properties and repaying individual investors while avoiding a near-term default on dollar bonds, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday. Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Bisnow

SEC Mulls Increased Green Loan And Bond Disclosures As Popularity Explodes

As green financing has exploded in popularity, it could be getting a closer look from the Securities and Exchange Commission. In testimony before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Sept. 14, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he has asked his staff to "consider ways to determine what information stands behind" claims made by investment funds labeling themselves as green or sustainability-focused. Gensler also said that the relative sustainability of individual companies is critical information to investors in a July webinar reported by GlobeSt.
REAL ESTATE
jack1065.com

ECB to use bond purchases to guide rate expectations, Schnabel says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is set to use its bond-buying programme to guide investor expectations about an interest rate hike as the latter won’t come until the former ends, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday. “As the inflation outlook brightens, it becomes less important how...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

ECB Faces Call to End Private Meetings After Lane Leak

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank is facing a call to stop the practice of holding closed-door meetings with the private sector after ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane reportedly disclosed an unpublished inflation forecast at one such event. The Financial Times reported on Thursday that Lane had revealed in a...
ECONOMY
ihsmarkit.com

Capital Markets Weekly: Emerging market activity revives sharply despite reduction in ECB asset purchases

As expected, emerging market supply has expanded substantially after Labor Day. Indonesia gained USD6.7 billion of demand for a USD 600 million tap of its outstanding USD 2.15% 2031 issue, priced at 2.18% versus 2.5% area guidance, alongside a new USD650 million 40-year bond priced at 3.28% versus of 3.6%. Dollar proceeds will fund a USD1.25 billion tender for eight outstanding issues due between 2022 and 2026. It also sold 12-year Euro-denominated sustainable debt, priced at 1.35%, over 20 basis points tighter than guidance.
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Burgan Bank hires Citi, StanChart for sale of dollar senior bonds

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s Burgan Bank has hired Citi and Standard Chartered to lead a planned sale of senior U.S. dollar-denominated six-year bonds, a bank document showed on Monday. Other banks on the deal are Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
nystateofpolitics.com

SUNY economist warns no action on debt ceiling could cost regular Americans

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The political conversations about if and how to suspend the United States debt ceiling are currently being tied to future spending, including upcoming budget and infrastructure package votes. However, SUNY economist Fred Floss believes that in reality, the issues should be separate because the country's debt is...
BUSINESS
CNN

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

New York Fed’s Williams cautions of debt-ceiling risk to markets

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Monday warned of the potential negative market reaction if the United States failed to solve its debt-ceiling issue, but said market participants right now seemed to think the problem would be resolved. The U.S. Congress faces a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.1 WIKY

Taiwan central bank says currency stable, flags more modest intervention

TAIPEI (Reuters) – The Taiwan dollar’s exchange rate with the U.S. dollar has been stable this year without large fluctuations, Taiwan’s central bank said on Tuesday, adding it had intervened in the market this year but at a more modest rate than last year. The strength of the currency has...
WORLD
The Independent

Bank of England boss makes ‘plague of locusts’ joke amid warning over economy

The Bank of England governor has jokingly asked “when is the plague of locusts due” as he warned the economy faces “hard yards” ahead.Andrew Bailey said in a speech to the Society of Professional Economists the rate of recovery from the pandemic had slowed over recent months, adding: “And that slowing is continuing.”Mr Bailey told the society’s annual dinner that interest rates would have to increase to slow rising prices, but said the economy was not currently strong enough to sustain that intervention.... and when are the locusts due to arriveAndrew Bailey“Pulling this together, the recovery has slowed and the...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Saudi PIF buys 25% stake in Emaar The Economic City

DUBAI (Reuters) – The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has completed the acquisition of a 25% stake in Emaar The Economic City (EEC), it said on Monday. EEC, linked to Dubai property developer Emaar and working on Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City, issued new shares...
MIDDLE EAST
104.1 WIKY

Messaging platform Signal faces outage

(Reuters) -Encrypted instant messaging platform Signal said https://twitter.com/signalapp/status/1442354759009247232 early Monday it was down for some users due to a hosting outage that was affecting parts of its services. Reports by affected users peaked at 1,308 late Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Downdetector said most reported problems experienced by...
INTERNET

