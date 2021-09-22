Colusa gathering input on recreation with survey, workshop

To continue expanding recreational activities within the community, the city of Colusa is seeking input from residents about what programs should be provided in the coming months.

“We’ve worked hard this summer to help build a positive quality of life in Colusa through

our recreation programs and events such as Concerts in the Park,” said Economic Development, Tourism and Communications Director Kristy Levings. “But we’re not done and we need the input of Colusa citizens to help shape our future programs and meet facilities needs.”

Over the last year, the city has placed a robust focus on improving its recreation programming and facilities, according to a release issued by the city, and during the summer months Colusa re-started its recreation programs at the direction of the City Council, providing 37 separate activities and opportunities for both children and adults. The city has also submitted more than $9 million in recreation facilities grant applications since March.

To gather feedback, the city has created a survey which asks about the performance of summer programs as well as what types of activities people would like to see in the fall and winter. The eight-question survey, which is available in both English and Spanish, can be taken online at https://tinyurl.com/h67cnd33. Paper copies of the survey are available at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster Street, Colusa.

The city also has the opportunity to pursue the Rural Recreation and Tourism grant, a multi-million dollar grant provided by the California Department of Parks and Recreation geared specifically for recreation facilities in rural communities such as Colusa.

“We’ve done this kind of data gathering work before, so we have great information to start with but this is a different grant with different options and we need a deeper level of detail from the community,” said Levings.

To discuss ways to utilize possible grant funding, city officials will be making the rounds at various community organizations as well as hosting an in-person workshop at City Hall, 425 Webster Street, Colusa, on Thursday, Sept. 30, starting at 6 p.m.

“This workshop will focus only on the grant and take a deep dive into the potential impacts of various options,” read the release.

The workshop will also be accessible via Zoom by visiting https://tinyurl.com/452n23uv.