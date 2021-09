Rochester, Ind. – Four County is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour. The change takes effect September 26th and applies to all full-time and part-time staff. This change is estimated to impact over 53% of current staff between starting wages and associated wage scale adjustments which is based on Four County experience as well as previous years of qualified work experience when starting their career with the Center. This increase is estimated to mostly impact the salaries for administrative support and clinical tech positions as much as 33% annually. Four County will continue to review all other job class compensation moving forward keeping pace and competitive with industry and local economic wage demands.

ROCHESTER, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO