As panicked British drivers queue around the block to top up their tanks at petrol stations amid fears of a flash fuel crisis, many are asking whether we are witnessing the latest evidence of a back-firing Brexit in action.While transport secretary Grant Shapps did admit on Tuesday that Britain’s decision to withdraw from the European Union (EU) had been “a factor” in the chaos, for the most part Boris Johnson’s government and the fuel industry have been quick to downplay the problem, insisting there is no actual shortage of petrol and diesel reserves and that this is merely a...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 HOURS AGO