CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Myanmar town near India border sees exodus as thousands flee fighting

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Most of the population of a Myanmar town near the Indian border have fled after buildings were set ablaze by artillery amid fighting between militia forces opposed to military rule and the army, according to residents and media reports. About 10,000 people normally live in Thantlang in Chin...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

India's farmers renew protests, call for nationwide strike

Thousands of Indian farmers blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital on Monday, marking one year of demonstrations against government-backed laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The farmers have renewed their protests with calls for a nationwide strike on the anniversary of the legislation's passage. The drawn-out demonstrations have posed one of the biggest political challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who swept the polls for the second time in 2019.Waving colorful flags and distributing free food, hundreds of farmers gathered at one of the protest sites on the edges...
AGRICULTURE
Voice of America

Exiled Physician Fighting for a Better Myanmar

BANGKOK - A minister of Myanmar’s shadow government says the United Nations has an “obligation” to recognize what the people want ahead of the 76th General Assembly that began Tuesday in New York. Myanmar has been in turmoil since February’s military coup, during which the military ousted the democratically elected...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Thomas Andrews
The Independent

Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations for whose people “peace and stability remain a distant dream.”He declared unwavering support for the people of the turbulent, military-ruled Southeast Asia state “in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.” But the situation in Myanmar after the army’s seizure of power eight months ago has become an extended bloody conflict with ever-escalating violence. Yet the U.N. is unlikely to take any meaningful action against Myanmar's new rulers because they have the...
WORLD
Arkansas Online

Burma townsfolk flee deadly fighting

BANGKOK — A Baptist pastor and three other men were killed and a town of 2,000 homes all but abandoned this past weekend in fighting in Burma’s western Chin State that escalated after a call for a nationwide uprising against the country’s military government, a resident said Thursday. The fighting...
WORLD
sandiegouniontribune.com

Pastor reported killed, town abandoned in Myanmar fighting

BANGKOK — A Baptist pastor and three other men were killed and a town of 2,000 homes all but abandoned this past weekend in fighting in Myanmar’s western Chin State that escalated after a call for a nationwide uprising against the country’s military government, a resident said Thursday. The fighting...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Two governments claim to run Myanmar. So, who gets the country's seat at the UN?

As world leaders have gathered for the UN General Assembly in New York this week, there has been uncertainty over who should be representing Myanmar. Since a coup on February 1, Myanmar’s military has argued it is the legitimate government of the country and should have the power to appoint ambassadors to the UN and elsewhere. However, a government in exile has also been formed — called the national unity government (or NUG for short) — which is comprised mainly of elected representatives of former leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s deposed government and ethnic minority groups. It, too, says it’s...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#Military Government#Military Junta#Indian#Christian#The Chin Defence Force#Baptist#U N#Chin State#People S Defence Forces#Reuters Staff
AFP

Myanmar junta blames internet blackouts on anti-coup fighters

Myanmar's junta has denied suspending the internet in conflict-wracked regions, blaming a recent spate of data blackouts on anti-coup protesters who had destroyed military-owned communications towers. Reports of an internet and data blackout -- particularly in regions where local defence forces and the military are locked in conflict -- emerged soon after.
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar junta to put Suu Kyi on trial for corruption

Myanmar's junta will put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial for corruption, her lawyer said Friday, adding to a raft of ongoing cases that could see her jailed for decades. Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since her National League for Democracy (NLD) government was deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a mass uprising and a brutal crackdown on dissent. The 76-year-old Nobel laureate is currently on trial for flouting coronavirus restrictions during polls the NLD won in a landslide last year, illegally importing walkie talkies and sedition. She will face a new trial on four charges of corruption beginning on October 1 in the capital Naypyidaw, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.
POLITICS
SpaceRef

A Border You Can See From Space: Pakistan And India

The International Space Station was orbiting 263 miles above Afghanistan when this photograph was taken of the city lights of Pakistan and India and the well-lit border separating both countries. iss065e385549 (Sept. 15, 2021) - larger image. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
Washington Post

Why Haitians are fleeing Chile for the U.S. border

SANTIAGO, Chile — Along empty streets lined with shuttered businesses, there’s little sign of the bustle that just a few a years ago earned the neighborhood of Quilicura the nickname “Little Haiti.”. Increasingly restrictive migration policies here, and a belief that the United States has grown more welcoming to immigrants...
IMMIGRATION
newsy.com

Thousands Of Haitians Fleeing To The U.S. To Survive

Many Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas are being released in the United States, according to two U.S. officials, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion to Haiti. Haitians have been freed on a "very, very large scale" in recent days, one...
DEL RIO, TX
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy