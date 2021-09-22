CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB to mull upping regular bond purchases after emergency scheme: Bloomberg

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will discuss whether to raise its regular bond purchases when its pandemic-fighting scheme ends, ECB policymaker Madis Muller said in an interview published on Wednesday. “I realise that it would be a problem if there is a very sharp cliff effect at the...

