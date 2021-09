AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora Police Association, which represents about 250 of the Aurora Police Department’s 690 uniformed officers, has launched a no confidence vote on Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. “The poll is a simple yes or no question on whether the members feel confident in her leadership,” said APA President Doug Wilkinson. “It is not going well for her.” (credit: CBS) He said the vote will end Thursday evening and the results will be presented to city leadership. “I’m hopeful that the city leadership will realize the crisis we are in and remove Chief Wilson. That decision will be up to them,”...

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO