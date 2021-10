ENID, Okla. — Enid didn’t have long to dwell on their first loss of the season against Lawton MacArthur last week, with a road trip to 6A powerhouse Jenks looming. It’s the second season in a row the Plainsmen are 2-1 through their first three games of the season, but they’ll be hoping to prevent a repeat of last season. Enid went on to win just one of its final eight games when it entered district play in 2020.

