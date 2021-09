An all-day Arkansas Freedom of Information Act symposium will be held Thursday. The symposium by the Arkansas Transparency in Government Group will be from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in the Silver City V Room of the Riverfront Wyndham Hotel, 2 Riverfront Place in North Little Rock. The symposium will be live-streamed at www.Ark-TIGG.com, which includes the symposium agenda, list of speakers and topics. The day-long event will be available for later viewing on the www.ArkTIGG.com website.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO