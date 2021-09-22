CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Oaks at risk due to fungi, weather

Arkansas Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2021 has been tough on a lot of species, and Arkansas' oaks are no exception, with leaves that have turned brown, look scorched and seemed to flag overnight. "Over the past several weeks we have seen an increase in calls from our agents, landowners, and foresters regarding the rapid browning of oak trees, particularly post oak," said Kyle Cunningham, extension and research forester for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Western Iowa Today

Harvest Field Fires Much Greater Risk Due to Drought

(Ames, IA) — Iowa farmers are asked to stay vigilant for field fires this harvest during drought conditions. Iowa State University Extension ag engineer Kris Kohl says after a series of rural fires in 2012, a study was conducted that focused on variables like temperature, humidity and wind. It suggested that if the wind was over 20 miles an hour in dry conditions, things can take off and burn really fast. Kohl recommends farmers use a leaf blower to blast the dust and debris off their hot machinery, especially when the weather is perfect for a wildfire. Kohl also suggests producers have a disc attached to a large tractor rather than trying to use water to battle any potential fire out in the fields.
IOWA STATE
Arkansas Online

Due to weather, expert pushes crop insurance

Considering the heavy spring rains Arkansas experienced in the last few years, farmers should strongly consider purchasing crop insurance, said Henry English, Ph.D, director of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program. The deadline for purchasing insurance for wheat and oats this year is Sept. 30, according...
PINE BLUFF, AR
WHSV

Local vineyard thriving due to favorable weather

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s now harvest season for many crops, including grapes that produce wine. With a drought this summer, how has the lack of rain impacted our local wineries?. There may be a drought ongoing, but that can be a good thing for local vineyards. CrossKeys Vineyards...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Erratic weather, multiple pathogens may lurk behind ‘overnight flagging of oaks’

State
Arkansas State
kbbi.org

Homer Grown: Mushroom Cultivation with Fritz Creek Fungi

For the latest episode of Homer Grown, we travel to that 'micro farm' that host Desiree Hagen mentions in every episode. Darius Kleine of Fritz Creek Fungi chats about mushroom cultivation, foraging wild mushrooms, the potential for mushroom mycelium as a building material. The episode, just like mycelia, branches into many directions including mushrooms that control insects, how mushroom cultivation is integrated into a circular operation model on the farm, and who we want for our 'apocalypse team.'
HOMER, AK
grit.com

Fall Fungi: Safely Forage and Prepare Autumn Mushrooms

When folks think of mushroom hunting, spring usually comes to mind, when forests are just starting to come alive. After a particular warm and wet spell, mushrooms seem to pop right before your eyes. The sometimes elusive morel is usually the prized treasure that lures most folks into the woods.
RECIPES
Badger Herald

Into the thick of it: Foraging for edible plants, fungi in Madison

You are surrounded by thick brush, crawling with your belly in the dirt. Out in the elements with some bags and pliers, you traverse until you find sustenance. Alas! A large bush, its branches weighed down by succulent berries. A good afternoon snack. You approach the bush while scanning the terrain for zombies…
MADISON, WI
Arkansas Online

Squirrels offer hunt nearly year-round

Small game hunting interest may have dwindled as Arkansas’ deer herd has grown, but many basic hunting lessons can be gained from a day in the squirrel woods. Squirrel hunting opportunities abound across the state, with public hunting within reach of most hunters. Arkansas Game and Fish wildlife management areas...
ANIMALS
Arkansas Online

Elk sound fall bugling call

Things get busy at the Buffalo National River in the fall. Leaves change, fish bite and bull elk sound their symphony of bugling music at sunrise and sunset. It's a mystical experience to be in Boxley Valley at that misty first-light to see and here these heavy-antlered elk rear back their heads and sound off with a loud bugle. Kind of a squealing, whistling, grunting call made by these big males that can tingle the spine.
ANIMALS
Arkansas Online

Deer report helps with scouting

Hunters interested in scouting a new piece of public land may want to take a look at the recently published 2020-21 Arkansas Deer Summary Report. The report, produced each year by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission deer program coordinators, includes data collected from checked harvests as well as voluntary hunter surveys during the season. It gives detailed breakdowns of statewide harvest and offers insight on biological data, such as body weight and antler size of deer seen and harvested by hunters.
DEER, AR
Arkansas Online

NWA outdoor briefs

University of Arkansas cooperative extension service aims to keep fishing line out of the environment with its fishing line recycling effort, Adopt-A-Bin. Volunteers are needed to maintain fishing line recycling bins installed around the region by removing waste fishing line anglers place in the bins and sending it in for recycling. People may also build bins and install them with guidance from the extension service.
ENVIRONMENT
Arkansas Online

Lures loco-motion: Splash and dash puts pizzazz in fall fishing

Anglers are all abuzz during autumn about a lure that doesn’t look like anything a fish would eat. No creature in the water has a noisy propeller attached to a piece of wire with threads of plastic around the hook that look like a hula skirt. Yet buzz baits get black bass to bite as water cools beneath a canopy of leaves changing color.
HOBBIES
Arkansas Online

Helpful Hints

DEAR HELOISE: I hope you can help me. How do you remove a ballpoint pen mark from a colored shirt? I have tried several things but have not been successful. Any help you could give me would be greatly appreciated. Thank you so much. I read your column every day in the paper and appreciate all your excellent help. You have super suggestions.
LIFESTYLE
Gwinnett Daily Post

DALY: Fungi play an important role in the ecosystem

In nature, one organism that is poorly understood by people but is important is fungi. They are related to plants but cannot undergo photosynthesis; thus, they must obtain their food. Many types exist, and most are harmless and even beneficial. Fungi play an essential role in the decomposition of organic...
WILDLIFE
foodpoisonjournal.com

Kroger recalls Kale due to Listeria risk

Affects Kroger stores located in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn, Alabama; Central and Northwest Ohio; Northwestern Virginia panhandle; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama. Reason: Product may be contaminated with LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES and, if eaten, could result in severe illness to those individuals who are pregnant...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
edmidentity.com

Imagine Music Festival Canceled Due to Severe Weather

Imagine Music Festival will not move forward with their edition in 2021 due to a severe weather forecast on the horizon. As festivals and events around the world continue to face cancelations due to COVID-19 concerns, Mother Nature also has thrown curveballs into the mix with severe weather as well. Major festivals like Bonnaroo were canceled earlier this month due to the fallout from Hurricane Ida, while one that did move forward, Elements, faced significant safety issues. Now, Imagine Music Festival has decided to cancel its edition this year at Chattahoochee Hills in Georgia due to a severe weather forecast on the horizon.
ENVIRONMENT

