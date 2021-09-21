CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alberta Mae Merchant

Ellsworth American
Cover picture for the articleAlberta May Merchant passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2021, in her home in Eastbrook, with loved ones by her side. Alberta was born on June 22, 1948, in Hancock. She was the daughter of Melvin and Sadie Murphy. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all. Alberta is survived by her husband, Everett Merchant, sister Molly Battis, children Kim Merchant, Tracey Rafferty, Bobbie Jo Day, Everett (Darby) Merchant, wife, Melissa Merchant, Aaron Merchant and Sadie Russell, grandchildren Jason, Ashley and Jacob Carney, Stephen and James Rafferty, Sarah and James Day, Samantha, Heather, Aiden and Evan Merchant, Dantae and Keyarrra Cross, Mikhai, Malcolm and Aniyah Douglas, Gabriel and Shaelyn Russell, 11 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen Merchant. A celebration of life will be held at the Eastbrook Community Building on Oct. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m.

