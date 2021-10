Darren Stevens insisted retirement remains a long way from his thoughts after Kent were crowned Vitality Blast champions courtesy of a helping hand from their evergreen all-rounder on Finals Day at Edgbaston At an age where his contemporaries wrapped up their playing careers a long time ago, Stevens, 45, continues to defy Father Time, averaging almost 50 with the bat and 20 with the ball in the 2021 LV= Insurance County Championship.He has had to battle to maintain a presence in Kent’s Twenty20 side in recent campaigns but after featuring in 11 of their 14 group stage matches this year,...

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO