Dollar Tree continues its expansion into prices above the one that its name is based on. The discounter said that it will start testing sales of products that cost more than $1 in select Dollar Tree stores. It also will also add more $1-plus items at its new Combo and Dollar Tree Plus stores. Dollar Tree said its decision was based on "positive customer reaction and the success" of its Combo and Dollar Tree Plus store formats, both of which already sell some products at the higher price points of $3 and $5.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO