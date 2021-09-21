Walmart offering ‘Built for Better’ product information

You think we would have been prepared after last year. As much as we want to think that it can't happen again, I'm always a little nervous when I walk into a grocery store these days. After almost a year of shortages and purchase limits, it's hard to think that the hoarding and limited supplies are back just as we are approaching cold and flu season. And I don't think that I'm the only one saying "Not again!".

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO