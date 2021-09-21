CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart offering ‘Built for Better’ product information

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart Inc. said Monday it’s created a way for online customers to more easily find products and brands that align with their health and sustainability goals. The Built for Better initiative, available today on Walmart.com and in the Walmart app, aims to help shoppers identify items that meet authoritative standards in two focus areas: Built for Better for You and Built for Better for the Planet. Initially, about 2,000 products will be categorized into one of these areas, with more to be added over time.

