CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Livesays Give Us More Than We Bargained For On New Album

By tribune-admin
Martinez Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Livesays are greatly accomplished musicians fronted by the bands namesake, singer-songwriter and guitarist William “Billy” Livesay, who toured with former E-Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons for over 12 years. The Livesays (Pronounced “thuh lev-va-sees”) independent release Not What I Bargained For is their fifth album, comprised of twelve tracks; ten originals plus two covers, and follows their 2020 studio release, The Rhythm of Love and Dysfunction. South Florida based, the band offers up memorable rock tunes with their influences evident throughout, which include Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, The Who, Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, and more.

martineztribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Bobby Jean’ in 2016

Pearl Jam are returning from a three-year live hiatus on Saturday night when they headline the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on the Asbury Park, New Jersey, beachfront. They had plans to tour the world last year in support of Gigaton, but they were forced to postpone everything due to the pandemic. That means they haven’t faced a live audience since their September 4th, 2018, show at Fenway Park. It’s the longest break of their 30-year career. The two-day festival will also feature sets by Patti Smith, the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Lord Huron, Ani DiFranco, and many others. Patti Scialfa was on the...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MUSIC
njarts.net

The Weeklings sound more intense than ever on live album, ‘In Their Own Write’

From the depths of the pandemic comes … a live album?. Yes, and it’s really good. The Weeklings’ new In Their Own Write was recorded primarily at the Strand Center for the Arts in Lakewood in June 2020. The band presented a private show there, highlights from which were streamed online the next month. Thirteen of the album’s 15 tracks come from that show; two others — including the gritty “April’s Fool,” which is not on any of the band’s previous albums — come from a later appearance at Daryl’s House in Pawling, N.Y.
ROCK MUSIC
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.” Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach, but the Followill clan returned home to be with their ailing mother Betty Ann Murphy; she died Friday, the band revealed. Vedder served as the replacement headliner Friday — he’ll also headline Saturday night at the fest, with Pearl Jam playing Sunday — and the singer sent his condolences...
DANA POINT, CA
Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.
DANA POINT, CA
Variety

Pearl Jam Wraps Ohana Fest With Hits, New Songs, Collaborations

If you believe the Internet, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder hadn’t sung live for four consecutive days since September 1992. But the unusually heavy workload didn’t hinder his performances in the least this weekend at his fifth Ohana festival on the beach in Dana Point, Calif., which found him playing three times with his new solo band (twice in public, once in private) and another with Pearl Jam, who closed the festival on Sunday with just their second show in three years. On the heels of debuting six songs from the group’s 2020 album “Gigaton” last Saturday at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury...
DANA POINT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Clarence Clemons
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Don Henley
Person
Elvis Costello
Alternative Press

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! on fighting burnout, their new album and more

By the end of 2016, Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! had reached heights that most bands can only dream of. They had played for eager crowds around the world and became fan favorites at Warped Tour. Their three killer albums had set the standard for easycore excellence, placing them on equal footing with legendary groups such as A Day To Remember and Four Year Strong.
MUSIC
Maine Campus

Lil Nas X ‘gives birth’ to new album ‘MONTERO’

Lil Nas X, also known as Montero Lamar Hill, is known for not only his catchy songs but also for his advocacy of the LGBTQ+ community through his music. On Sept. 17, he released his new debut studio album “MONTERO.” It features 15 songs, each ranging from two to four minutes long for a total run time of 41 minutes and 17 seconds. On “MONTERO” Hill proudly shows his identity as a black and gay artist, defining his confidence and self-worth in the industry with his first collection of work.
MUSIC
The Independent

Rolling Stones honour Charlie Watts’ memory at opening show of first tour without drummer

The Rolling Stones opened the first show of the much-delayed No Filter tour with a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts.On Sunday (26 September) night, the band began their first tour without their drummer of nearly six decades, who died last month aged 80.During the show in St Louis, the show opened with an empty stage and solitary drumbeat, with photos of Watts flashing on the video board.After the second song — a rousing rendition of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood came to the front of the stage....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Rock Band#Bb King#Mtv#Americans
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
independentnews.com

Ariana Grande working with Nile Rodgers and more on new album

Nile Rodgers has been working on Ariana Grande's new album. The Chic legend has revealed Ryan Tedder asked him to produce a song, which the pop superstar's fellow 'The Voice' coach, John Legend, has co-written for the record. However, the 'Le Freak' hitmaker has been told to keep tight-lipped about...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Scotty McCreery on Why New Album 'Same Truck' Is 'More in the Moment' Than Past Work

After a decade in the spotlight, Scotty McCreery has learned to trust his instincts -- and the 27-year-old admits he set the bar high when writing songs for his new album, Same Truck, released Sept. 17 via Triple Tigers. McCreery credits the pandemic with giving him extra time to craft songs he felt were strong enough to follow the three consecutive chart-topping singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart from his fourth studio album, 2018's Seasons Change.
MUSIC
luxurylaunches.com

An unknown recording of John Lennon’s unreleased song may fetch $47,000

In what could best be termed a rare find, a 1970 audio recording of John Lennon singing a hitherto unpublished song during a visit to Denmark is all set to go under the hammer. It will be offered in Copenhagen on September 28, as per reports. The 33-minute recording is...
MUSIC
NME

Lars Ulrich on a new Metallica album: “We’re on that path”

Lars Ulrich has given an update on the possibility of a new Metallica album, saying the band are currently “creating at some level”. Speaking to SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk last week (September 9), the 57-year-old drummer was asked if a follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’ was on the way.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy