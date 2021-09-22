The Livesays Give Us More Than We Bargained For On New Album
The Livesays are greatly accomplished musicians fronted by the bands namesake, singer-songwriter and guitarist William “Billy” Livesay, who toured with former E-Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons for over 12 years. The Livesays (Pronounced “thuh lev-va-sees”) independent release Not What I Bargained For is their fifth album, comprised of twelve tracks; ten originals plus two covers, and follows their 2020 studio release, The Rhythm of Love and Dysfunction. South Florida based, the band offers up memorable rock tunes with their influences evident throughout, which include Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, The Who, Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, and more.martineztribune.com
