NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The day Broadway went dark was supposed to be opening night for “Six,” a new musical. But the six wives of Henry VIII kept their heads, and on Sept. 17 they were back on stage trying to set their stories straight. The titular “Six” are King Henry VIII’s six wives, revealing their terror living in the house of Tudor to the tune of a half-millennium later. “First of all, it feels like a concert. Can I just say, this show is a beautiful hybrid of a concert and a musical,” performer Adrianna Hicks told CBS2’s Dana Tyler. This is...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO