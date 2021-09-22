Frank Guyette James Guyette Frank James Guyette, Sr., 85, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from natural causes. Frank was born in 1926 in Rochester, NY to George and Edna Guyette. He grew up in Farm, outside of Rochester, NY. Where he helped raise cattle. Attended Catholic and public schools. Frank joined the Air Force as soon as he could. He was employed at Bucyrus-Erie as a crane operator, Saint Anthony Hospital, Pocatello Regional Medical Center in their maintenance department, Stuby Transportation serving the UPRR, and Developmental Options where he retired. He was in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Frank had a Catholic upbringing and is currently a non-denominational Christian. He enjoyed camping, motorcycles, chasing the girls, fishing, bicycling, being on a bowling league, playing pool, spending time with his kids and grandkids, spending time with his buddies at Fred Meyer's, football (Miami Dolphins fan), playing the harmonica, telling stories, watching Nascar, reading outside under the tree and planting flowers. He is survived by his sons, Samuel James Guyette of Pocatello, Idaho, and Frank James Guyette of Hutchinson, Kansas; daughters, Francine Guyette of Wichita, Kansas, and Ruth (Armando) Flores of Salt Lake City, Utah; 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his dad and stepmother, George, and Ruth Guyette; mother, Edna King; and sister, Janet Youngs. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Pocatello Christian Out Reach Center, located in the Pine Ridge Mall. Condolences may be given to the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.