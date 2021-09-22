CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocatello, ID

Guyette, Frank James

Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Guyette James Guyette Frank James Guyette, Sr., 85, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from natural causes. Frank was born in 1926 in Rochester, NY to George and Edna Guyette. He grew up in Farm, outside of Rochester, NY. Where he helped raise cattle. Attended Catholic and public schools. Frank joined the Air Force as soon as he could. He was employed at Bucyrus-Erie as a crane operator, Saint Anthony Hospital, Pocatello Regional Medical Center in their maintenance department, Stuby Transportation serving the UPRR, and Developmental Options where he retired. He was in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Frank had a Catholic upbringing and is currently a non-denominational Christian. He enjoyed camping, motorcycles, chasing the girls, fishing, bicycling, being on a bowling league, playing pool, spending time with his kids and grandkids, spending time with his buddies at Fred Meyer's, football (Miami Dolphins fan), playing the harmonica, telling stories, watching Nascar, reading outside under the tree and planting flowers. He is survived by his sons, Samuel James Guyette of Pocatello, Idaho, and Frank James Guyette of Hutchinson, Kansas; daughters, Francine Guyette of Wichita, Kansas, and Ruth (Armando) Flores of Salt Lake City, Utah; 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his dad and stepmother, George, and Ruth Guyette; mother, Edna King; and sister, Janet Youngs. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Pocatello Christian Out Reach Center, located in the Pine Ridge Mall. Condolences may be given to the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Utah State
Pocatello, ID
Obituaries
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy