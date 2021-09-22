Ivan Skinner Skinner Ivan Lee Skinner was born on June 27, 1940 in Soda Springs, Idaho. He died September 19, 2021 . He married the love of his life, Carol (Charlotte) Nelson, on November 30, 1959, in Logan, Utah LDS temple. Ivan loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his great-great-grandson with a fierceness and an unparalleled passion. He also had an unwavering faith in his Heavenly Father and his messiah, Jesus Christ. He was a very loyal and devoted friend. He would do anything for anyone and loved to help others. He began working at the age of 13 and held various jobs over the years. Everything from being a camp cook for sheepherders to a police officer. He finally settled on auto mechanics and worked for the State of Idaho Highway Department while at the same time, successfully running his own mechanic business for decades. In addition to being a very accomplished and talented mechanic, he was a man of many other talents. He was an excellent cook and was truly a master at the dutch oven. He was also a true cowboy and represented and showcased a bygone era that has been mostly forgotten. He was a real gunslinger, sharpshooter, bull rider, horseman, and hunting guide. He was preceded in death by both his parents Brigham and Barbra Skinner and his two brothers Boyd and Virgil Skinner. Ivan is survived by his wife Charlotte Skinner, his, sister Trixie Eastman, and his children, Charlene and husband David King, Ramona and husband Lee Ruark, Stephanie and husband Paul Baker, Val and wife Jennifer Skinner, Kevin and wife Jennifer Skinner, Clain and wife Debra Skinner, and Cory Skinner, 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great- grandson. Funeral services will be held Thursday September 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Island Park Idaho LDS Chapel, 350 Church Lane, Island Park, Idaho 83429. A viewing will be from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. that morning. The graveside service will be in Soda Springs, Idaho Cemetery afternoon. Services will be streamed at: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/ashtonidahostake.