Pocatello, ID

Gunter, Robert "Bob" Edwin

Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago

Gunter Robert "Bob" Edwin Gunter Robert "Bob" Gunter, 92, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Wilks Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 12:00 PM on Monday, September 27, 2021 At Mountain View Cemetery 1520 South 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID 83205. To read the full obituary or share to memories and condolences with the family go online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.

