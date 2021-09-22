CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxury mooncakes with exotic ingredients are selling out fast

By Joanna Ossinger Bloomberg
Frederick News-Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor centuries, mooncakes have been the signature component-equivalent to such treats as chocolate eggs or hot cross buns for Easter-for the Mid-Autumn Festival, a widely celebrated Asian holiday dedicated to the moon. Demand for the most extravagant versions of the cakes, which are often given as gifts, has been intense for years. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s ramped up even more in some places as people seek comfort in tradition.

