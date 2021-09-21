New York hospital performs its 1st pediatric heart transplant
New York City-based Hassenfeld Children's Hospital, part of NYU Langone Health, has completed its first pediatric heart transplant in a patient with a rare condition. The transplant was performed Aug. 28 on an 18-year-old patient with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, according to a Sept. 21 news release. HCM is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, interfering with its ability to pump blood to the rest of the body.www.beckershospitalreview.com
