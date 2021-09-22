VMware Horizon and Avi (NSX Advanced Load Balancer) – Better together!

You’ve done the smart thing and built your desktop and application virtualization multi-cloud infrastructure using Horizon. But delivering the same is like trying to feed a horde of 5-year-old kids – you just don’t know what the demand is. You’ve prepared everything, you have enough ingredients to feed all the kids in the neighborhood, but they gobble it all down like a bunch of Hoover vacuums and they want more. The consequence is that the end-user experience was diminished due to the inability of delivering food at the speed of consumption. So next time you prepare everything in advance, you have everything ready and served on the table, but only to realize that no one is hungry, so you just wasted a bunch of food. What you really need is the ability to scale up cooks to deliver food based on demand.