VMware Horizon and Avi (NSX Advanced Load Balancer) – Better together!

By Andreas Zindel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve done the smart thing and built your desktop and application virtualization multi-cloud infrastructure using Horizon. But delivering the same is like trying to feed a horde of 5-year-old kids – you just don’t know what the demand is. You’ve prepared everything, you have enough ingredients to feed all the kids in the neighborhood, but they gobble it all down like a bunch of Hoover vacuums and they want more. The consequence is that the end-user experience was diminished due to the inability of delivering food at the speed of consumption. So next time you prepare everything in advance, you have everything ready and served on the table, but only to realize that no one is hungry, so you just wasted a bunch of food. What you really need is the ability to scale up cooks to deliver food based on demand.

#Vmware Horizon#Nsx#Vmware Horizon And Avi#Vdi#Waf#Vmc#Aws#The Avi Controller
VMSA-2021-0020 impact on ESXi and NSX-V

As per VMware Security Advisory: VMSA-2021-0020, recommendation is to upgrade vCenter to 6.7 U 3o. Any idea if ESXi or NSX also also needs to upgrade?
SOFTWARE
VMware fusion Pro can't create more custom private networks

I have a VMware Fusion Pro license however I cannot access the settings that should be available. Currently the problem is I need to be able to set up more custom private networks in the network adapter tab. Thank you for the help.
SOFTWARE
