CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Government to seek injunction against Insulate Britain after M25 protests

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TY5jz_0c49KAAc00
Insulate Britain protesters occupying the clockwise and anti-clockwise lanes on the M25 in Surrey on Tuesday (Insulate Britain/PA) (PA Media)

The Government is seeking an injunction against an environmental group after it shut down the M25 five times in just over a week.

The action against Insulate Britain comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps vowed to ensure “guerrilla” activists “cannot keep disrupting and endangering people’s lives”.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News: “We are taking legal action, I understand, to seek an injunction that would give police stronger powers to be able to intervene pre-emptively to stop these protests happening so that you are not getting a situation where you have to wait for them to sit on the road, cause chaos and then have to remove them after the event.”

The legal action, expected to be sought at the High Court on Thursday, come after Surrey Police on Tuesday arrested 38 activists from the group who targeted junctions 9 and 10 of Britain’s busiest motorway at 7.57am on Tuesday.

(The protesters) have broken the law, undermined the cause they believe in, alienated the public, and created extra pollution, in one of the most self-defeating environmental protests this country has ever seen

Footage taken at the scene by LBC showed the protesters walking on to the motorway and sitting down on the ground in front of moving traffic.

Some then held up banners reading “Insulate Britain” and poured blue paint on to the road, before they were dragged away by officers.

Writing in a column for the Mail, Ms Patel and Mr Shapps condemned the tactics of the protesters, adding police have their support to take “decisive action” against any future disruptive demonstrations.

They wrote: “(The protesters) have broken the law, undermined the cause they believe in, alienated the public, and created extra pollution, in one of the most self-defeating environmental protests this country has ever seen.

“We are giving (police) powers to better manage such guerrilla tactics in future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLnwf_0c49KAAc00
Police on Tuesday arrested 38 activists from the group who targeted junctions 9 and 10 of the M25 (Insulate Britain/PA) (PA Media)

“In the medium-term, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will put public nuisance on a statutory footing, ensuring there are appropriate sentences for the harm caused.”

Insulate Britain confirmed it led the demonstration on Tuesday, adding that new people have joined its campaign to improve home insulation in addition to the others who have been involved in similar demonstrations in Hertfordshire, Kent, Essex and Surrey over the past two weeks.

It added that the recent rise in gas and electricity costs has “increased the urgency” for change and it would end its campaign as soon as it hears a “meaningful commitment” to its demands.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Insulate Britain: M25 protesters are undermining their cause, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said the environmental protesters who blocked the M25 last week are undermining their cause as he condemned their actions. In his strongest comments to date on the protests, the Prime Minister said the direct action from Insulate Britain will actually "detract" from their environmental aims. Mr Johnson...
PROTESTS
Indy100

Richard Madeley goes off on ‘ludicrous’ Insulate Britain M25 protest on Good Morning Britain

Richard Madeley this morning slammed the Insulate Britain M25 protests as “immoral” and “ludicrous”.Just as news of the presenter’s “Africa” gaffe was dying down, Madeley was once again trending on Twitter this morning following his comments about the climate activists.Good Morning Britain’s discussion with business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng over the energy crisis was delayed by the breaking news that climate activists blocked both sides of the M25 near Woking.This morning’s blockade is the fifth time Insulate Britain has blocked the motorway.Talking over footage of the protestors attempting to stop vehicles on a high-speed section of the motorway, Madeley said:...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

LBC's Nick Ferrari enraged by Insulate Britain's M25 blockade

LBC’s Nick Ferrari explodes with anger as he challenges an Insulate Britain climate protester over the group’s blocking of the M25. A devastated caller told LBC his mother had been left partially paralysed from a stroke, after being delayed six hours in traffic by climate protesters, with the LBC host challenging Insulate Britain spokesperson Liam Norton over the matter.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulation#Uk#Insulate Britain#Home#Transport#Sky News#The High Court#Surrey Police#Lbc
BBC

Insulate Britain: M25 targeted near Heathrow as activists stage protest

Climate change protesters have defied a court order and blocked part of the M25 at Heathrow Airport. A total of 53 people have been arrested as Insulate Britain blocked the slip road at junction 14 just after 08:00 BST. The road has now reopened. A High Court injunction banning protests...
PROTESTS
AFP

Calls to prioritise key workers in UK fuel crisis

The UK government on Tuesday faced calls for nurses, police, teachers and other key workers to be given priority at petrol pumps, as the army was put on standby to ease a fuel supply crisis. Filling stations across the country have seen long, snaking queues of frustrated and angry motorists concerned that a shortage of tanker drivers could lead to pumps running dry. But four days of panic-buying, even as the government insisted there was no shortage of fuel stocks, has left some frontline public sector workers unable to get to work. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News there were "tentative signs of stabilisation", as filling stations were restocked, although that has not yet shortened queues.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
The Independent

UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Labour promises to scrap business rates in ‘biggest overhaul in a generation’

Labour will promise to scrap business rates as part of a dramatic overhaul of the taxes paid by firms.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce that a Labour government would immediately cut the business tax, before eventually phasing it out completely.But she will also commit to closing loopholes which allow some firms to avoid tax, promising to abolish measures which do not provide an economic benefit.The move comes as Labour seeks to get its conference back on track following internal rows over party rules, criticism of Sir Keir Starmer after he ruled out nationalising energy giants and the fallout...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK Labour politician defends caling government 'scum'

The deputy leader of Britain’s main opposition party refused Sunday to apologize for calling the governing Conservatives “scum.”Labour Party lawmaker Angela Rayner called members of the government a “bunch of scum — homophobic, racist, misogynistic” during a reception Saturday at the party’s annual conference. The comment drew a reprimand from Labour leader Keir Starmer, who said he would not use such language and “will talk to Angela about it later on.”Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden said politicians should “make politics better, not drag it into the gutter. Let’s see if we get an apology.” But Rayner defended the comments,...
POLITICS
The Independent

German climate activists end hunger strike ahead of election

Two climate activists ended their hunger strike outside parliament after a leading candidate for chancellor of Germany agreed to a public meeting with them following Sunday's general election.The decision came just hours after the hunger strikers had escalated their protest Saturday, refusing liquids in addition to food. They had demanded that Olaf Scholz the candidate for the center-left Social Democrats declare publicly that Germany faces a climate emergency.The hunger strikers said Scholz called them on Saturday afternoon, seven hours after they stopped taking liquids, and agreed to a public meeting within a month after the vote. Scholz...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Labour conference: Shadow cabinet minister accuses Burnham of being on ‘leadership manoeuvres’

Shadow cabinet frustration at Andy Burnham’s high-profile presence at the Labour conference has burst into the open, with accusations that the Greater Manchester mayor is “on manoeuvres” in the case of a leadership race.One shadow minister told The Independent that there was resentment at the way Mr Burnham had left Westminster to build a personal fiefdom in the north, rather than joining in the work of wresting the national party back from the left.Any attempt to secure a swift return to the Commons – essential if he was to stand for leader – would not necessarily be met with the...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers, though the government has not announced whether troops will be deployed.The association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said Sunday that about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had run out of fuel, as the driver shortage set off a...
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy