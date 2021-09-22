CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man charged with murder of Killamarsh mother and three children

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihrGM_0c49JoJl00
The father to some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh (PA) (PA Wire)

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh near Sheffield, on Sunday morning.

Derbyshire Police said Damien Bendall has been charged with their murder and remains in custody.

The force said the four bodies were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address at 7.26am.

Police had previously said officers did not have any prior contact with those involved.

Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Mother-Daughter Duo Charged with Murdering Elderly Grandmother

JOURDANTON – A welfare concern led to the discovery of a murdered grandmother in Jourdanton recently. According to the Jourdanton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check for 75-year-old Diane Carpenter who had not been seen for days. When officers arrived at the home, they found Carpenter had been stabbed in the abdomen  and had been deceased for more than a week Carpenter lived with two women at the time, her daughter, 49-year-old Roberta Carpenter, and granddaughter, 25-year-old Marlena Jaramillo. The women initially told officers the victim was hurt and was on…
JOURDANTON, TX
wach.com

Santee man charged with murdering spouse

A Santee man was arrested and charged with the murder of his estranged spouse, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. At around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, neighbors called 911 after hearing a loud pop and finding the 48-year-old female victim with a wound to her upper body on the floor inside her house on Avacado Drive.
SANTEE, SC
BBC

Killamarsh deaths: Police continue murder investigation

Police are continuing to question a man over the deaths of three children and a mother at a house in Derbyshire. The community of Killamarsh has rallied round after the bodies were found in Chandos Crescent on Sunday morning. Fresh flowers have been placed near the house and a fundraiser...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sheffield#John Paul#Chandos Crescent#Derbyshire Police
The US Sun

Who is Killamarsh murder suspect Damien Bendall?

COPS have charged a local man, Damien Bendall, in connection with the deaths of three young children and a mum in Killamarsh, Derbyshire. Police were called to the house on Monday, September 20, 2021, following reports of safety concerns to find Terri Harris, 35, dead at her home along with little John, 13, and Lacey, 11 and pal Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leicester: Three men charged with murder after stabbing

Three men have been charged with murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed. Abdirahim Mohamed, 18, died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday after he was found with multiple stab wounds on Melbourne Street, Leicester, on Wednesday night. The accused are Daniel Pollard, 29, Abdul Hemid Suleman, 58,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTHI

Spencer man charged with murder

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Deputies with the Owen County Sheriff's Department arrested and charged a Spencer man with murder. On September 14th Deputies with the Owen County Sheriff's Department were investigating a homicide after a dead body was found in the road. Deputies say Elizabeth Stevens was pronounced dead...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Odessa American

Man charged with threatening mother with knife

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened his mother with a knife. Leon Nabarrette was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a first-degree felony. The reported assault happened at 8:57 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 1900 block of N. Mockingbird Lane, an Ector County...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
phelpscountyfocus.com

Pulaski County man charged with murder

On Sept. 17, the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, with a death investigation in the 11000 block of Highway MM, north of Dixon. Upon arrival, Deputies located a deceased male, who has been identified as Mark Ethington. Through further investigation, a person of interest was...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged in weekend murder

Police have arrested a man they believe murdered another man Sunday afternoon in front of the victim’s mother. Deyton Worthy, 22, has been charged with murder along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Investigators say Worthy shot and killed Joshua Rayborn on Sunday afternoon at a house...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOV 9

Wheeling man charged with attempted murder

WHEELING, W.Va. — Daniel Wines turned himself into Wheeling Police Department just after midnight in connection to a shooting in South Wheeling. Wines is being charged with attempted murder. One person was left injured and is being treated for injuries in Wheeling Hospital. Wines was booked into the Northern Regional Jail overnight.
WHEELING, WV
Sierra Sun

Truckee man faces murder charge

A Truckee man accused of murder remained jailed Thursday without bond, reports state. Bryan Scott Ewry, 30, faces a murder charge, as well as accusations he violated his probation, jail records state. According to Truckee police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 to reports of a stabbing at the...
TRUCKEE, CA
WOOD

Man pleads to murder of Battle Creek-area mother

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing and then burning the body of a Battle Creek-area woman last year has admitted to murder. Jose Juarez, 26, of Bedford Charter Township, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder. He was initially charged with several other counts; on Friday, court records did not include any information on the status of those counts.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Independent

Mother charged over 2018 killing of severely disabled 10-year-old son

A woman has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son from East Sussex.Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, now of Hove, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday 25 September.She was charged with murdering her son, Mustafa, who died aged 10 at the Royal Alexandra Childrens’ Hospital in Brighton on 30 September 2018 following three days of treatment.A post-mortem and subsequent toxicology examination suggested that Mustafa, who lived with severe physical and mental disabilities, died from the administration of non-prescribed medication, a statement from Sussex Police said.He and his mother had been living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, East Sussex, prior to his admission to hospital.Mehmetaliogullari was remanded in custody for an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (September 28).The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows a complex investigation by the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailytrib.com

Man wanted on murder charge in custody

Llano County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that Robert Williams turned himself in Sunday, Sept 26, after they issued a request for help locating the man. Williams was booked into the Llano County Jail on charges of murder, evading arrest causing death, and evading arrest with a vehicle. The charges all stem from a July 24 motorcycle crash that led to the death of Farren Michelle Hawkins.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy