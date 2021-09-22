CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M softball team adds Iowa State’s Peter Suarez to coaching staff

By Eagle staff report
myaggienation.com
 7 days ago

The Texas A&M softball team has added Peter Suarez as its director of player and program development, the Aggies announced Tuesday. Suarez spent five years at Iowa State as the director of softball operations, assisting with team video, scouting reports, team travel and recruiting arrangements. At A&M he will be responsible for helping develop strategies through analytics, data and new technologies.

myaggienation.com

Comments / 0

Stephen F. Austin
myaggienation.com

Today in Aggie History, Sept. 23: Texas A&M plays the first game at Kyle Field

Sept. 23, 1905: The first football game was played on Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Houston YMCA, 29-0. Edwin Jackson Kyle, class of 1899 and a professor in the horticulture department, had set aside some of his assigned land for a football field. Using his own funds, Kyle purchased lumber to build bleachers, and later bought a covered grandstand from the Bryan fairgrounds, according to a 1996 article in the Texas Aggie magazine by former archivist David Chapman. The fenced area was 250,000 square feet and had wooden bleachers that could sit approximately 500 people.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M men's basketball team adds program aide Wabissa Bede to staff

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has hired former Virginia Tech player Wabissa Bede to the coaching staff as a program aide. Bede will help the team with recruiting organization, student-athlete development, advanced analytics and camps. Bede played two seasons under A&M head coach Buzz Williams, while Williams was at Virginia Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS

