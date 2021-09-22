Psychological Safety: Key to High-Performing Employees

RIAs continue to miss a huge opportunity when it comes to their approach to employee performance reviews. Most managers go into these reviews thinking this is the time to grade employees on their work and give them a report card—“You’re doing well in these areas, but we really need to you step up in these areas,” etc. When structured this way, it’s really a one-way discussion, with the manager talking at the employee and the employee doing little more than sheepishly nodding their head. To get the most out of these one-on-one interactions and to ensure employees remain engaged with your firm’s mission, it should always be a two-way conversation.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO