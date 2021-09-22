CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this day in 2007: Dhoni and boys defeated Australia

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): It was on this day, 14 years ago, when MS Dhoni-led India defeated Australia in the semi-finals of the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. Interestingly, Ravi Shastri had written in an article on ESPNcricinfo how Australia were favourites going into the game. And skipper Dhoni didn't forget to remind the former India all-rounder of the same during the post-match presentation.

On this day in 2007: India defeated Pak via bowl-out

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): It was on this day, 14 years ago, when MS Dhoni-led India defeated Pakistan via a bowl-out in a group stage match of the inaugural T20 World Cup. The inaugural T20 World Cup was played in South Africa and this group stage match between...
Rugby bosses apologise to Argentina for photo shoot 'error'

Rugby Championship bosses on Monday apologised to Argentina after a captains photo shoot went ahead without Pumas skipper Julian Montoya, sparking a furious reaction from coach Mario Ledesma. The event in Townsville on Friday was to promote a double header of rugby action a day later with Australian captain Michael Hooper, New Zealand's Ardie Savea and South Africa's Siya Kolisi posing together with the tournament silverware. But Montoya was absent, as the team had not yet arrived in the northern Queensland town. A fuming Ledesma slammed the decision to go ahead regardless as "disrespectful" to his team and country, saying "it hurts a lot".
Tania Mallick appointed PCB's Head of Women's Cricket

Lahore [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): Former national badminton champion Tania Mallick has been appointed as the PCB's Head of Women's Cricket and she will assume charge on October 1. Tania has replaced Urooj Mumtaz, who relinquished the additional responsibilities in May to focus on selection matters only. "Tania holds a...
Sam Underhill among rugby players to record film encouraging fans to get vaccine

England stars Sam Underhill and Dan Robson are among the leading Gallagher Premiership players who have recorded a short film encouraging fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine.Bath flanker Underhill revealed his dad had been hospitalised with coronavirus before recovering, while Newcastle winger Nathan Earle spoke about missing the birth of his child due to restrictions at the hospital earlier in the pandemic.The film, which also features Saracens’ Alex Goode Sale’s Marland Yarde, and Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish, will be shown at stadiums across the country to encourage more young people to get the jab.Earle said: “It’s been a really rough 18 months for everyone, but finally we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.“Having the fans back in the crowd has been incredible – it just gives you that extra boost you need on the pitch.“I’d say to anyone make sure you get your jab if you haven’t already – it’s quick and easy and has meant we can get back to the game we love.”
Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitates women's hockey team

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday felicitated the Indian women's hockey team that participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Addressing the hockey team, Chouhan said, "The heart of India (Madhya Pradesh) heartily welcomes you all. I want to tell you...
Har Kadam Beti Ke Sang: Leadership Ki Tarang 2021

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Room to Read India runs a nationwide campaign called Harkadambetikesang: Leadership ki Tarang 2021. An influential, two-week campaign in solidarity with girl students across the globe and in light of the upcoming International Day of the Girl Child on the 11th of October'21. Phase...
Joe Root wins PCA Men's Player of the Year award

London [UK], September 28 (ANI): England Test captain Joe Root has bagged the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) Men's Player of the Year Award for 2021. England captain Root has rounded off his outstanding summer, which included hundreds in three successive Test matches against India, by winning the PCA Men's Player of the Year, the association confirmed on Tuesday.
At TLOI's on-ground engagement Dr. Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/SRV Media): "We need to invigorate the ecosystem in this country, promote start-ups and make our public sectors, science, and technology establishments come closer to the ground reality and become accountable and responsive to the needs of the changing world and changing innovators," said Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog at the first on-ground engagement of Thought Leaders of India.
Jaishankar represents India at Mexico's celebration

Mexico City [Mexico] September 28 (ANI): Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday represented India at Mexico's Independence day celebrations. Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Mexico to attend the celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of Mexican Independence. "Represented India at the celebrations of Mexico's 200th anniversary of...
NuRAN Announces First Site Live in Cameroon

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ('NuRAN' or the 'Company') (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK: NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) is pleased to announce that its first site has gone live in Cameroon. The first site went live on the weekend and has already begun to generate significant traffic. NuRAN will report on the site economics including subscription rates when the information becomes available.
2021 marks 70 years of Indo German diplomatic relations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): A business report tracking merger and acquisition (MA) deals in the Indo-German trade corridor in the past decade, has revealed that 171 MA deals valued at USD 4.5 billion took place in that period. The report has further stated that Germany is also the...
Raft Motors: Pioneer The India's EV Revolution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai based Raft Motors recently announced an EV Scooter INDUS NX that can achieve 480 Kilometres Range in a Single Charge. The Scooter comes with a Unique 1 Lakh KMs Warranty and Dual-Battery Options, with 10 Amps Fast Charging, to Save Your Time. The...
Pakistan SC asks Imran Khan govt about 30,000 vacant jobs

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 28 (ANI): Pakistan's Supreme Court has lashed out at the Imran Khan government and asked "why 30,000 jobs allocated for minorities are vacant" in the country. Enquiring about job quota for the minorities, during the hearing of a suo motu case on the attack on Rahim Yar...
Italy to clash with Argentina in June 2022

Nyon [Switzerland], September 28 (ANI): UEFA and CONMEBOL on Tuesday announced the broadening of their existing cooperation as well as the staging of a match between the UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and the CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 winners Argentina during the international window in June 2022 at a venue to be confirmed.
Jehangir Hospital becomes first hospital in Western India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jehangir Hospital, a leading healthcare institution, based out of Pune, India, has been awarded Diamond status for excellence in stroke care for Q2, 2021. This accolade has come after the hospital was awarded Platinum Status for excellence in stroke care for Q4 2020, and...
Two new IPL teams to be announced on Oct 25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday confirmed that two new teams for the tournament will be announced on October 25. The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League met on Tuesday and it was announced that a day after...
CB Scientific, Inc. (CBSC) Announces the Launch of Direct-to-Consumer Heart Wellness Check-Up Program in Bangkok, Thailand

Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. and My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd. to begin new remote cardiac monitoring service through pharmacies and clinics in the greater Bangkok market. ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ('CBSC' or the 'Company'), a provider of remote ECG cardiac monitoring products and services (my-Cam™ monitor and my-Cardia™ cloud-based software portal), both domestically and internationally, today announces the official launch of the 'Heart Wellness Check-Up' program in Bangkok, Thailand through their authorized distributor Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand. This new B2C remote program is being offered to consumers in partnership with 26 participating pharmacies and medical clinics in the greater Bangkok area. Using CBSC's proprietary my-Cam™ remote cardiac event monitor and its unique features will help customers deal with heart-related issues and their well-being while dealing with Covid 19 and the quarantine requirements in Thailand. The 'Heart Wellness Check-Up' program offers a hassle-free 10-day monitoring period that is delivered directly to the consumers' home, remotely, without the need to make multiple trips to hospitals or clinics for evaluation or screening. ECG heart rhythm episodes can be transmitted directly to the My Cardia™ propriety cloud-based software portal, anywhere, and at any time using the My Cardia smartphone app on the customer's iOS or Android phone or tablet through a cellular or Wi-Fi connection.
What the world can learn from Bhutan's rapid COVID vaccine rollout

Nearly half the world's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But figures vary widely between countries. Many low and middle-income countries have barely started their vaccination campaigns. But the tiny Himalayan nation of Bhutan isn't one of them. By the end of July, it had...
Anurag Thakur announces restructuring of SAI's workforce

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday chaired the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) 55th Governing Body Meeting, his first, since taking over the Sports Ministry earlier this year. The meeting was attended by the Minister of State (MoS)...
Singer Swapnali Gaikwad's tribute to veteran singer

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): There is no other devotion like devoting yourself to art, especially Music. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has devoted her entire life to this Music and became the nightingale of India; she has been an inspiration for many. Latur's singer Swapnali Gaikwad idolizes Bharat Ratna...
