Covishield: UK recognises Covid jab after India outcry

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK government has amended its foreign travel guidance to clarify that the Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine is an approved jab. But it is not clear whether people from India can travel to the UK without having to self-isolate for 10 days. The UK's refusal to recognise Covishield...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
The Independent

India's Modi targets neighbors at UN, but not by name

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly but the targets of his address were clear.He called upon the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan and said that it was imperative the country not be used as a base from which to spread terror.“We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,” he said in an apparent reference...
INDIA
BBC

Covid jab rollout for 12 to 15-year-olds to start in UK schools

All children aged 12 to 15 across the UK will be offered one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid jab. Invitations for jabs will begin soon - parental consent will be sought for the schools-based vaccination programme. It follows advice from the UK's chief medical officers, who say the jab will...
EDUCATION
Fortune

Drones that deliver COVID-19 jabs? The future of India’s vaccine drive is nearly here

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. India’s varied landscape of towering mountains, expansive deserts, and wetlands susceptible to flash floods has long been an obstacle course for authorities trying to reach citizens in remote areas. In the COVID era, officials are navigating that maze to deliver vaccines, and they’re up against a ticking clock: the government’s goal to vaccinate each of India’s 950 million adults by the end of 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Amitabh Kant
Person
Jairam Ramesh
Person
Shashi Tharoor
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
spectrumnews1.com

Third shot: UK to offer COVID booster jabs to over 50s

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. announced Tuesday it will offer a third dose of coronavirus vaccine to everyone over 50 and other vulnerable people to help the country ride out the pandemic through the winter months. The booster shots, which will be rolled out beginning next week, were approved a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France to double Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

France will double the number of vaccine doses it will send to poorer countries to 120 million, President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday, in a video broadcast during the Global Citizen concert in Paris. "France pledges to double the number of doses it is giving," he added.
PHARMACEUTICALS
gentside.co.uk

COVID: UK to roll out booster jabs next week, AstraZeneca will not be offered

After months of uncertainty around whether or not there will be a booster programme, the government has finally announced its plans to roll out the third vaccine for a part of the population. Yesterday (15 September) a COVID briefing in Downing Street revealed all the details for the upcoming programme, including which vaccines will be administered and AstraZeneca was not on the list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Which countries’ vaccines are recognised in the UK?

In mid-September, the UK government announced major changes to the country’s international travel and health rules - including its plans to formally recognise a number of vaccines from overseas countries.Prior to late July, only UK-administered vaccines were officially recognised.On 28 July, it was announced that the vaccine status of fully jabbed travellers from the US and European Union would also be recognised from 2 August onwards (provided they had received two doses of the same vaccine).On 17 September, the Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed that, from October, it will increase the number of countries from which travellers’ vaccination certification will...
HEALTH
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

UK updates vaccine policy - but those jabbed in India will still be forced to quarantine

The UK, which has updated its vaccine policy for travellers reaching the country, still has mandatory quarantine rules for those who get inoculated in India.The UK’s new vaccine policy has now included the India-manufactured vaccine Covishield in its list of recognised vaccines, amid allegations of discrimination.However, rules mandating a 10-day quarantine period for those who travel to the UK after getting vaccinated in India have remained in place. The reasoning given by the UK is that there are issues with the certification process in India.The new advisory pointed out that individuals getting vaccinated under “approved vaccination programme in the UK,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

India To Export 8 Million Covid-19 Jabs In October

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resume exports at a meeting of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington as India, Japan, Australia, and the US try to counter growing Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers, though the government has not announced whether troops will be deployed.The association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said Sunday that about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had run out of fuel, as the driver shortage set off a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ireland scraps red list and releases hotel quarantine ‘travel prisoners’ – could the UK do the same?

After Ireland suddenly abolished its red list and hotel quarantine scheme on Saturday evening, speculation is increasing that the UK might do the same.Ireland’s chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, advised the health minister, Stephen Donnelly, to end the requirement for people arriving from some countries to go into a quarantine hotel.Everyone currently in one of Ireland’s eight quarantine hotels was discharged immediately.Ireland’s Department of Health announced: “The Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system has been scaled down progressively over recent months as the designation of a large number of states has been revoked.“These revocations have been in line with the government’s...
WORLD
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October, after the latest round of red list adjustments. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, called the changes “a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape”.From 4 October, for travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to all four UK nations will become easier. The UK’s “traffic light” system that has applied since May 2021 will officially be ditched. But there will effectively be a red/amber/green scheme.All the countries on the current “green list” are moving to the “amber list” on 4 October,...
TRAVEL
BBC

Coal tips: Call for £60m a year to keep Wales' tips safe

The UK government should provide an extra £60m a year to keep Wales' coal tips safe, Welsh ministers have said. Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said the UK government had a "moral responsibility" to provide long-term funding. Almost 300 tips were revealed this year to be at "high-risk" by an investigation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
WORLD
Medscape News

UK Launch of Multivariant COVID-19 Jab Clinical Trial

A clinical trial of a novel COVID-19 vaccine that could boost the immune response generated by existing COVID vaccines and help combat variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been launched in the UK. US pharmaceutical company, Gritstone, has partnered with the National Institute for Health Research Manchester Clinical Research Facility...
PUBLIC HEALTH

