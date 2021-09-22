TCS vs Infosys—a Tale of Two ITs

After yesterday's knockdown, the benchmark equity indices posted handsome gains on September 21 trading. The BSE Sensex surged 0.88% to close at 59,005.27, whereas the NSE Nifty recovered 0.95%, settling at 17,562. The buoyancy in the market can be judged from ITC (NS: ITC )'s 11.8% gains in five days. A share trading in the Rs 200 – Rs 220 range for more than six months took a giant leap. Today, ITC gained 3.34% and created 52-week high levels of Rs 242.45. Among all sectors, IT has done well and continues to do better during pandemic times. Taking inspiration from Charles Dickens's novel 'A Tale of Two Cities, we thought of a comparison of two IT giants, TCS (NS: TCS ) and Infosys (NS: INFY ). The parameters for comparison are mainly financial rather than a business. Let's take a look.