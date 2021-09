The stock price of Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) – the standard in Apple Enterprise Management – increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Jamf announcing the results of an independent global survey (conducted by Vanson Bourne) of 2000 employees and 500 IT decision-makers (ITDMs) on the importance of employee choice and the future of work. And the key findings reveal that 87% of respondents surveyed said choosing their own work device was of importance to them, so much so that 89% of respondents said they’d be willing to sacrifice part of their salary for it.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO