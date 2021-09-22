Pig Bowl returns Oct. 2: Two families to benefit from annual fundraising game

The Columbia River Gorge Pig Bowl returns this year, taking place Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Wahtonka Campus of The Dalles High School. The Pig Bowl, a charity flag football game played by local law enforcement, returns after its 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police, state troopers, sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers, and even dispatchers from around the Columbia River Gorge are set to gather at Sid White Field in The Dalles and play, Oregon vs. Washington, in an effort raise money for two local families in need.