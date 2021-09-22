CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun, Aces get to rest, watch early WNBA postseason matchups

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun have dominated opponents this season, winning their last 14 games en route to the best record in the WNBA. That earned the Sun a double bye in the playoffs that begin Thursday. And if history is any indication, they are in a good spot to reach the finals. Since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016, the No. 1 seed has reached the championship round every year. They are favored to win it all, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

