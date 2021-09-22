Senior Living: Get ready now for the unexpected

About the community Pacifica Senior Living Oakland Heights. Pacifica Senior Living Oakland Heights provides a wide range of services to meet the needs of seniors in all stages of life. They offer everything from independent living to dementia care. They even offer support services for family members, including support groups for those interested. Elderly in their care are allowed maximum independence, with the necessary support to help all maintain a high quality of life. Meals are prepared onsite with nutritional and dietary concerns taken into consideration. The community also has educational, entertainment, and exercise programs freely available to all residents. There is an onsite beauty salon, library, wellness clinic, and chapel. Throughout the homes are indoor and outdoor common areas, including walking paths and gardens. Phone, cable television, and internet are available as well. For those looking for off-site activities, parking and transportation are offered as well. Best of all, their homes are pet friendly, meaning dogs and cats can move in too (or just visit).

