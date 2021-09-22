CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Senior Living: Get ready now for the unexpected

By The Gorge Restaurant Guide
columbiagorgenews.com
 6 days ago

We often believe an emergency will never happen and when it does — we are unprepared. But to save valuable possessions, and many times lives, we need to be ready for the unexpected. A great resource is “Disaster Preparedness — For Seniors by Seniors,” developed by the Greater Rochester Chapter...

www.columbiagorgenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Toni Koraza

Code Red: Climate Change will Affect Every American

Extreme weather events could soon lose the "extreme" part but still come with the same devastating effects. "Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy. The threat is here. It's not going to get any better. The question is, can it get worse? We can stop it from getting worse.." Said Biden during Sep. 7th speech in New York. "We've got the listen to the scientists, and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. That's not hyperbole. That is a fact."
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Forgotten Utah town submerged underwater reappears amid drought

A town that was plunged underwater during a dam project has resurfaced after more than 60 years.The town of Rockport, in Utah, vanished entirely in 1957 – five years after the White House green-lit the construction of the Wanship Dam, which created Rockport Reservoir.No more than 200 residents ever lived in the area before it was abandoned entirely, despite it being settled in as early as 1860, according to Utah State Parks.Just 27 families are thought to have lived in the little town, located in a narrow part of Weber Valley at the mouth of Three Mile Canyon, at...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franz Kafka
Person
Dinah Shore
local21news.com

Multiple senior living communities to require vaccination for employees

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Eight senior living communities in Lancaster County are planning to make vaccination mandatory for all employees. According to a release made public by the Willow Valley Communities public relations team the locations include:. Brethren Village. Garden Spot Village. Landis Communities. Luthercare. Mennonite Home Communities. Moravian Manor...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Get Ready!

I know I’m dating myself when I post this song called “Get Ready” by Rare Earth https://lnkd.in/g9EsbvWc We certainly are living in rare times on this earth, so why not get ready?. September is National Preparedness Month, and in California, we certainly have no shortage of disasters to plan for...
ENVIRONMENT
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#The American Red Cross#Imok#Citizens Alert#American#Community Center
Whitefish Pilot

Glacier plan would phase out air tours

Glacier National Park last week released a draft air tour management plan that would curb commercial “sight seeing” tours over the park to 144 annually and, eventually phase out tours altogether. A federal appeals court in May 2020 ruled that Glacier, along with 22 other national parks had to come...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
wdhn.com

Moody Hospital Building to be reconstructed into senior living apartments

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Moody Hospital building, located on North Alice Street, opened in the early 1900s and operated for nearly 50 years before closing, and since then it hasn’t been very useful. “So the building is a historic structure and unfortunately it’s in a state of disrepair today,”...
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
menifee247.com

Schedule a tour of WellQuest Senior Living Community

The WellQuest Experience encompasses everything from luxurious living accommodations to our extraordinary community services and amenities. We believe in a culture of service, innovation, healthy living and laughter. Schedule a tour today and experience Menifee’s newest luxury senior living. Call 951-550-0500 or visit www.wellquestml.com.
HEALTH SERVICES
aplaceformom.com

Pacifica Senior Living Oakland Heights

About the community Pacifica Senior Living Oakland Heights. Pacifica Senior Living Oakland Heights provides a wide range of services to meet the needs of seniors in all stages of life. They offer everything from independent living to dementia care. They even offer support services for family members, including support groups for those interested. Elderly in their care are allowed maximum independence, with the necessary support to help all maintain a high quality of life. Meals are prepared onsite with nutritional and dietary concerns taken into consideration. The community also has educational, entertainment, and exercise programs freely available to all residents. There is an onsite beauty salon, library, wellness clinic, and chapel. Throughout the homes are indoor and outdoor common areas, including walking paths and gardens. Phone, cable television, and internet are available as well. For those looking for off-site activities, parking and transportation are offered as well. Best of all, their homes are pet friendly, meaning dogs and cats can move in too (or just visit).
HEALTH SERVICES
WAVY News 10

HRS Senior Living: Oral Health Care and Maintenance

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Having a healthy smile is about more than how your teeth look, it’s also important for your health, especially as we get older. Hamouri Cosmetic and Family Dentistry’s, Dr. Rasha Hamouri tells us why oral health is so important for seniors. Hamouri Cosmetic and Family Dentistry...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
columbiagorgenews.com

Larch Mountain trail repair at Multnomah Falls

Work to repair a section of Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 near Multnomah Falls began Sept. 20 and is anticipated to take four to five weeks. During this time, the section of trail beyond Benson Bridge will be closed to public access. There will also be intermittent closures of the entire trail, including Benson Bridge, while contractors mobilize equipment and supplies. The Historic Lodge, including the restaurant and gift shop, will remain open during construction.
POLITICS
columbiagorgenews.com

Lyle News: Downtown walk-a-thon scheduled Sept. 25

You can also stretch your legs again while having lots of fun at the Lyle Walk-a-thon Saturday, Sept. 25. So shake the kinks out of those legs, don your spandex and headbands and head for a day long walk (from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in beautiful downtown Lyle. A parade of young children will start it all off and who doesn’t like to see the smiling faces of the wee ones showing off their participation in a grand parade to Grandma and Grandpa and dear Aunt Matilda?
POLITICS
WJHG-TV

New senior living program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Executive Director of DADSRA-Panhandle, Michelle Clay, joined us in studio to talk about a new senior living program. The non-profit organization is starting a local food bank for seniors, opening up Veteran housing, and planning a community health fair. For more information on this new...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Liberal First

Let seniors have booster shots now

Seniors: talk to your doctor or pharmacist about getting your COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possible. With the Delta variant threatening efforts to return to normalcy and preliminary data suggesting COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness may decline after completing your initial shots, the focus on boosters has intensified, and I’ve been fighting to get seniors their COVID-19 booster shots for months.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy