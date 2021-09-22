Asian shares mixed as markets await moves by Federal Reserve

Technology companies led a broad slide in stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reacted to a surge in U.S. government bond yields. The benchmark index fell 2%, its worst drop since May, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.8%, its worst drop since March. The main action was again in the bond market, where a swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.54%, its highest level since late June. That’s up from 1.32% a week ago.

