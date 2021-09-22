CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian shares mixed as markets await moves by Federal Reserve

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s latest assessment on the U.S. economy. Tokyo fell but other major regional benchmarks were mostly higher on Wednesday, trimming early losses.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Asian Shares#The Federal Reserve
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as virus fears cloud economic outlook

Asian shares were mixed Monday, as fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks clouded the economic outlook for the region, tempering gains. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed in afternoon trading, inching up less than 0.1% to 30,254.01 after zigzagging earlier in the day. Australia s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,404.30. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 3,131.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7% to 24,360.55, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,591.49.Japan's ruling party holds an election later this week to choose a leader, who is likely to succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister...
MARKETS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Spike in bond yields spooks investors, deflates tech stocks

Technology companies led a broad slide in stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reacted to a surge in U.S. government bond yields. The benchmark index fell 2%, its worst drop since May, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.8%, its worst drop since March. The main action was again in the bond market, where a swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.54%, its highest level since late June. That’s up from 1.32% a week ago.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
Reuters

Banks, industrials lift Dow; Tech mega-caps drag Nasdaq lower

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq slipped on Monday as investors swapped technology heavyweights for stocks linked to economic growth amid increasing confidence in a recovery, helping the Dow mark small gains. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with energy (.SPNY) jumping 3.5%, followed by financials (.SPSY) and...
STOCKS
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

Evergrande bondholders go without interest, Asian shares close mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were mixed on Friday as China Evergrande failed to pay $83.5 million interest due on some of its $305 billion of debt. While the payment was missed, the property giant has a 30-day grace period before it officially defaults. "These are periods of...
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian shares mixed on China developer, virus concerns

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday amid concerns over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and over the pandemic. Japan’s benchmark jumped after reopening from Thursday’s national holiday, but shares were little changed in South Korea and China. On Wall Street, stocks rose broadly for a second...
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

Asian markets are mixed, with an upbeat outlook but a simmering Evergrande crisis.

Asian markets are mixed, with an upbeat outlook but a simmering Evergrande crisis. Friday saw Asian markets wobble as investors kept a close eye on developments in the Evergrande debt issue while maintaining a positive view for global recovery. Investors strained to keep up with a Wall Street rally that...
STOCKS
DailyFx

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Surge Despite Rising Treasury Yields, Looming Evergrande Risks

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, Evergrande, Treasury Yields, Sentiment – Talking Points. Australian Dollar gains against most peers as traders dive into equities. Evergrande remains a risk factor after China warns localities to prepare. AUD/USD rises to key moving average after solid overnight strength. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia Pacific markets look...
CURRENCIES
marketplace.org

The Fed is cautiously optimistic on recovery

Fed's optimism about economy is balanced by delta variant and slow job growth. But the Federal Reserve's biggest worry may be Congress opting not to raise the debt ceiling and the U.S. defaulting. With a road map to higher interest rates, the Fed starts with baby steps. by Kimberly Adams.
ECONOMY
eyeonhousing.org

Federal Reserve: Closer to Taper

The Federal Reserve has been supporting the housing market during the virus crisis, the 2020 recession, and the subsequent, ongoing recovery via asset-backed purchases (among other tools), including $40 billion a month of mortgage-backed security (MBS) purchases. These MBS purchases have held interest rates lower than they otherwise would have been. Today, the Fed moved closer to announcing a tapering or gradual cessation of these purchases, as it supports the goal of maximum employment and price stability.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy