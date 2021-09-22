CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.

AFP

Russian investigators target Navalny in new 'extremism' probe

Russian investigators on Tuesday launched a new "extremism" probe against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his top allies that could see the opposition leader spend up to 10 more years in jail. Navalny's groups were already banned as "extremist" earlier this year. The fresh probe comes after President Vladimir Putin's party this month shored up another five years in control of the lower house of parliament. The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said in a statement that by 2014 Navalny had "created an extremist network and directed it" with the aim of "changing the foundations of the constitutional system in the Russian Federation". Navalny, 45, and his top aide Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov are suspected of having run an "extremist network", while Lyubov Sobol and a number of his other allies are accused of taking part.
Birmingham Star

Lavrov Says Mali Asked Private Russian Military Firm For Help

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the military junta in Mali has turned to 'private Russian companies' for help in its fight against Islamist insurgents in the Western African country. 'This is activity which has been carried out on a legitimate basis,' Lavrov said during a press conference at the...
Vladimir Putin
mediaite.com

Google, Apple Block Voting App for Russian Opposition Party on Election Day

Apple and Google removed an application for Russia’s opposition party from their online stores on Friday, just hours before the country’s voters headed to the polls. The “Navalny” app, created by associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aimed to help voters determine which candidates in the country’s 225 electoral districts were most likely to defeat those affiliated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party.
theregister.com

Apple, Google yank opposition voting strategy app from Russian software stores

A tactical-voting app built by allies of Vladimir Putin’s jailed political opponent Alexei Navalny is now unavailable in Russian Apple and Google app stores following threats from the Kremlin. According to state-owned news agency TASS, Russian lawmaker Andrei Klimov told reporters on Thursday that the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent...
US News and World Report

Google, Apple Remove Navalny App From Stores as Russian Elections Begin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google and Apple have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to elect a new parliament...
wmleader.com

Apple and Google remove Navalny voting app under Russian government pressure

Apple and Google have removed jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s voting app from the iOS and Android stores under pressure from the government. The New York Times reports that the removal followed threats to criminally prosecute company employees within Russia. A spokesperson for Russian president Vladimir Putin told reporters...
Indy100

Black Google employee stopped by security because they didn’t believe he worked there

A Black associate product manager at Google claimed he was stopped by security as they didn’t believe he was an employee.Earlier this week, Harvard graduate Angel Onuoha said he was riding a bike around a Google campus when someone called security on him.He said two security guards “escorted” him to verify his ID.Writing on Twitter, Onuoha said: “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on...
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
The Independent

Russia opens extremism probe against Navalny and his allies

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his closest allies, accusing them Tuesday of forming an extremist group and involvement in one. The investigation is the latest step in a multi-pronged crackdown on the Kremlin s most ardent foe and his team. Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that it was investigating Navalny and his top allies, Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, for creating and leading an extremist group — a criminal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Several other close associates of the politician, including Lyubov Sobol,...
AFP

Poland plans to extend border emergency despite migrant deaths

Poland's interior minister on Monday asked for a state of emergency along the border with Belarus to be extended for 60 days as the EU slammed migrant deaths on that stretch and demanded explanations from Warsaw. "I will recommend to the government the extension of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference.
The Independent

At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
