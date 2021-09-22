Infrastructure Bill Would Pave Path For More Wildlife Bridges, Tunnels
The proposed federal infrastructure bill would allocate $350 million over five years to build more wildlife bridges and tunnels across the nation’s highways. The investment's intended to reduce the number of expensive and deadly wildlife-vehicle collisions – an issue that's especially acute in more rural Western states. In Wyoming, for example, 15% of all crashes involve wildlife, according to the state's Department of Transportation.www.kunr.org
Comments / 0