Infrastructure Bill Would Pave Path For More Wildlife Bridges, Tunnels

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proposed federal infrastructure bill would allocate $350 million over five years to build more wildlife bridges and tunnels across the nation’s highways. The investment's intended to reduce the number of expensive and deadly wildlife-vehicle collisions – an issue that's especially acute in more rural Western states. In Wyoming, for example, 15% of all crashes involve wildlife, according to the state's Department of Transportation.

theirregular.com

The bipartisan infrastructure bill would be a game-changer for Maine

America is at its best when we build, and Maine has often set the pace. The first two phases of the Maine Turnpike –what is now I-95 in our state– were completed in 1955, a year before President Eisenhower and Congress created the Interstate Highway System. Those federal resources paved the way to extend the old Turnpike from Augusta to Houlton.
MAINE STATE
mynbc5.com

Rep. Peter Welch visits road paving site to promote infrastructure bill

HARTFORD, Vt. — Congressman Peter Welch is touring Vermont to promote the benefits of the White House’s "Build Back Better" plan for Vermont. Supporters of the plan say the potential increase of federal funding will bring lots of job opportunities to Vermont. Pike Industries, a private contractor that does a lot of work with the state, is optimistic about the potential increase in federal funding.
HARTFORD, VT
The Weather Channel

Infrastructure Bill Would Direct Billions Toward Climate Change Mitigation

The bill would authorize nearly $550 billion in new funding for public works projects. Included in the funding would be $60 billion to upgrade power infrastructure. Projects would also protect against flooding and sea level rise. The trillion-dollar infrastructure bill Congress is scheduled to vote on later this week contains...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
Montana Standard

Tester touts infrastructure bill in Helena

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., spoke at Helena’s Hill Park on Thursday in support of the federal infrastructure bill he took part in drafting, which is waiting for a vote in the U.S. House. Tester and other speakers discussed Montana infrastructure needs the bill could address in roads, broadband and water...
HELENA, MT
ABQJournal

Bill would boost state, tribal wildlife projects

SANTA ANA PUEBLO – Once absent from the pueblo land just north of Bernalillo, wild turkey and pronghorn now roam alongside elk, deer and mountain lions. Glenn Harper, the range and wildlife division manager at Santa Ana Pueblo, said that his team’s work in the last two decades shows it is possible to reintroduce species that are important to the tribe.
SANTA ANA PUEBLO, NM
CBS News

How you could feel the impact of a U.S. government shutdown

Americans, including hundreds of thousands of federal employees, could soon feel the impact of a U.S. government shutdown. If lawmakers don't reach an agreement by the end of Thursday — the last day of the fiscal year — the federal government will officially close as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Government shutdown 2021: What it might mean for you

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The clock is ticking in Washington D.C. The federal budget for 2021 expires at the stroke of midnight on Sept. 30, and unless lawmakers can reach a compromise, as many as 850,000 Federal employees could be furloughed.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Feds aim to reduce lines of planes waiting to take off

Federal officials plan to roll out software at 27 large U.S. airports that they hope will eliminate long lines of planes waiting to take off while also slightly reducing fuel consumption.It won't happen soon. A Federal Aviation Administration official said Tuesday that the software should be working in Phoenix early next year but take 10 years to reach all the targeted airports.The software calculates exactly when planes should push back from the terminal gate so they don't waste time idling in lines on taxiways before taking off.NASA developed the software and has tested it since 2017 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina The fuel savings are modest, however. The FAA said it expects the software to save more than 7 million gallons of fuel and reduce carbon emissions by 75,000 tons per year.U.S. passenger airlines burned more than 18 billion gallons of fuel in 2019, according to the Transportation Department. Airplanes are a small but growing source of climate-changing carbon emissions.The FAA said the software is part of a bigger investment in managing the flow of traffic at major airports. The agency posted animation showing how the software is designed to work.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Southwest Louisiana schools’ hurricane restoration projects halted due to lack of money

Restoration to schools in South Louisiana damaged after Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida struck has been halted due to slow disaster relief payouts from FEMA and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.  Senate Education Committee Chair Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, told state emergency officials that it’s “unacceptable, unreasonable and unconscionable” that it’s […] The post Southwest Louisiana schools’ hurricane restoration projects halted due to lack of money appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Baca County, Otero County pass resolutions opposing all vaccine mandates

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Rural counties in southeastern Colorado are vowing to oppose any federal and state COVID-19 vaccine requirements or mandates, and leave vaccinations up to the individual. On September 23rd, Baca County Commissioners unanimously voted to support a resolution opposing the mandates. On Monday, Otero County Commissioners followed Baca County's lead - unanimously passing The post Baca County, Otero County pass resolutions opposing all vaccine mandates appeared first on KRDO.
OTERO COUNTY, CO
Arizona Mirror

Education advocates file signatures to force vote on Ducey’s tax cuts in 2022

Education advocacy groups on Tuesday filed hundreds of thousands of signatures to block Gov. Doug Ducey’s sweeping income tax cuts, the largest in state history, from going into effect and forcing a public vote on them.  For that to actually happen, at least 118,823 of the 215,787 signatures the Invest in Arizona coalition submitted must […] The post Education advocates file signatures to force vote on Ducey’s tax cuts in 2022 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
INCOME TAX
Documented

Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Four Black immigration organizations — the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and Black Alliance for Just Immigration — filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to […] The post Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION

