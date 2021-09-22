Rare USA display of unity at Ryder Cup means Team Europe can only fear what is to come

Little curdles the blood of the blue-and-gold quite like American declarations of Ryder Cup unity. The Europeans had dared hope that their United States opponents would again be riven by disharmony here on the shores of Lake Michigan, that the simmering feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau would boil over into a diplomatic incident. Instead, it turns out that the pair are not just suspending hostilities but enjoying civil chats over dinner. Steve Stricker’s team appear so far removed from the rabbles of recent past, so invested in the shared quest to end a run of nine defeats in 12, that Padraig Harrington can only fear what is to come.