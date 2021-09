That was the first day of my first Ryder Cup. I was working for Mark Calcavecchia at The Belfry, which was hosting the matches that had been delayed a year because of 9-11. Everything leading up to the Ryder Cup had been exciting. Receiving the uniforms for the week, talking with the men, both caddies and players, who would be my teammates on what to expect, the flight over with the team, which also included captains, families and PGA officials. It was all pretty heady stuff for me, and I can remember it all – much like I remember every Ryder Cup I’ve worked – like it was yesterday.

