USC fans had a serious case of déjà vu as some of them made the trek up the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum steps toward the exits midway through the third quarter. By the end of the game, the Trojans suffered a 45-27 loss to Oregon State University, two weeks after the blowout defeat to Stanford. Oregon State’s win marked USC’s first home loss to the Beavers since 1960.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO