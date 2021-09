More often than not, people want to leave their assets and property behind to people they care about when they pass. But sometimes individuals don’t make a will or die with debts. In such cases (among others), their property has to pass through a probate court. It’s possible that you may have to act as an executor of an estate holding one of these properties. Or, there may be an option for future homeowners who want to buy lower-priced real estate. Either way, you’ll have to understand the process of a probate sale. Here’s a rundown on how it works.

