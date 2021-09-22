CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ECB to mull upping regular bond purchases after emergency scheme: Bloomberg

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will discuss whether to raise its regular bond purchases when its pandemic-fighting scheme ends, ECB policymaker Madis Muller said in an interview published on Wednesday. “I realise that it would be a problem if there is a very sharp cliff effect at the...

Marketmind: Time to expect inflation

It’s only Tuesday but ten-year Treasury yields are already up 8 basis points this week, leading a global move up in government borrowing costs after last week’s hawkish central bank chorus. Even more interesting is the move in inflation breakevens, which reflect bond market expectations of future price growth. Ten-year...
Pandemic may deepen long-run inflation changes, ECB's Lagarde says

The pandemic may dampen long-run inflation changes, said European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, as digitalization could trigger a second wave of globalization based on the virtualization of services. But over the coming years, there is also a chance that prices will be pushed up, as today's supply shortages may induce firms to diversify their supply chains or re-shore some of their production, Lagarde said. "The pandemic has also introduced new trends that could affect inflation dynamics in the years to come. Those trends could produce both upward and downward price pressures," she said.
Santander announces interim remuneration of 1.7 billion euros

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Santander said on Tuesday its board had decided to make an interim distribution from 2021 earnings through a cash dividend and share buyback worth 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion, equivalent to 40% of its first-half underlying profit. The announcement comes after the ECB said in July...
ECB is lonelier than ever after a hawkish turn led by Fed

With central banks from Washington to London this week signaling more alarm over faster inflation, the ultra-stimulative path of the euro zone and some of its neighbors appears lonelier than ever. A collective move to look beyond the pandemic slump and toward the risk rising of accelerating prices emerged with...
Bank of England maintains bond purchase program in 7-2 vote

The Bank of England on Thursday unanimously decided to keep interest rates at 0.1%, and its two newest members were on the side of maintaining its bond purchase program in a 7-2 vote. Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders voted to reduce the government bond purchase target to £840 billion from £875 billion, with Ramsden switching sides from his August decision. The outlook for the labor market, and hence underlying inflationary pressures, was particularly uncertain, and that some of this uncertainty should be resolved over coming months, the majority of Bank of England members said, according to the minutes. Monetary policy would at some point need to start to unwind some of its post-pandemic stimulus, the majority said, while Ramsden and Saunders argued asset purchases when CPI inflation was above 3% and the output gap was closed might cause medium-term inflation expectations to drift up further. The pound was trading at $1.3693 shortly after the decision, and the 2-year gilt inched up to 0.31%.
China tells Evergrande to avoid near-term dollar bond default -Bloomberg Law

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Financial regulators in Beijing issued a broad set of instructions to China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), telling the embattled developer to focus on completing unfinished properties and repaying individual investors while avoiding a near-term default on dollar bonds, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday. Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla...
Federal Reserve signals it may soon slow bond purchases

Federal Reserve officials indicated Wednesday that they expect to soon slow the asset purchases they have been using to support the economy and predicted that they may raise interest rates next year, sending a clear signal that policymakers are preparing to pivot away from full-blast monetary help as the business environment snaps back from the pandemic shock.
ECB to use bond purchases to guide rate expectations, Schnabel says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is set to use its bond-buying programme to guide investor expectations about an interest rate hike as the latter won’t come until the former ends, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday. “As the inflation outlook brightens, it becomes less important how...
ECB Faces Call to End Private Meetings After Lane Leak

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank is facing a call to stop the practice of holding closed-door meetings with the private sector after ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane reportedly disclosed an unpublished inflation forecast at one such event. The Financial Times reported on Thursday that Lane had revealed in a...
Capital Markets Weekly: Emerging market activity revives sharply despite reduction in ECB asset purchases

As expected, emerging market supply has expanded substantially after Labor Day. Indonesia gained USD6.7 billion of demand for a USD 600 million tap of its outstanding USD 2.15% 2031 issue, priced at 2.18% versus 2.5% area guidance, alongside a new USD650 million 40-year bond priced at 3.28% versus of 3.6%. Dollar proceeds will fund a USD1.25 billion tender for eight outstanding issues due between 2022 and 2026. It also sold 12-year Euro-denominated sustainable debt, priced at 1.35%, over 20 basis points tighter than guidance.
Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain put the army on standby to deliver fuel from Tuesday after an acute shortage of truckers triggered panic buying that left fuel pumps dry across the land and raised fears that hospitals would be left without doctors and nurses. Queues of drivers snaked back from those...
The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
SUNY economist warns no action on debt ceiling could cost regular Americans

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The political conversations about if and how to suspend the United States debt ceiling are currently being tied to future spending, including upcoming budget and infrastructure package votes. However, SUNY economist Fred Floss believes that in reality, the issues should be separate because the country's debt is...
Taiwan central bank says currency stable, flags more modest intervention

TAIPEI (Reuters) – The Taiwan dollar’s exchange rate with the U.S. dollar has been stable this year without large fluctuations, Taiwan’s central bank said on Tuesday, adding it had intervened in the market this year but at a more modest rate than last year. The strength of the currency has...
China has tools to avoid Evergrande crisis, says ADB head

TOKYO (Reuters) – China has sufficient buffers and policy tools to prevent debt-riddled developer China Evergrande Group from triggering a global financial crisis, Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa said on Tuesday. But Evergrande’s plight underscores the heavy role asset price inflation played in China’s fast-pace growth, and there could...
Sri Lanka: Losing GSP Trade Status Would ‘Be Like a Funeral For Us’

These are tense times in Sri Lanka. A European Union (EU) delegation arrived in the capital city of Colombo Monday to review what has become a source of additional stress for a nation already beleaguered by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, and reeling under Covid-19 related challenges. Trade privileges linked to the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) have recently come under scrutiny by the EU for human rights violations. This envoy comes at a key moment for Sri Lanka, which has been facing dipping foreign reserves leading to an alarming situation that Sri Lanka’s finance minister deemed a “dangerous foreign...
