Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. Scotland's new vaccine passport system will not be enforced until more than two weeks after it is introduced. From 05:00 on Friday, people going to nightclubs and many other large events will need proof they have had two doses of vaccine. But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says there will now be a "grace period" until 18 October. Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland health minister Robin Swann says a delay by the executive in agreeing a Covid vaccine certification policy has "significantly limited" the options for easing restrictions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO