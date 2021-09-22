Achieving Security-Efficiency Balance with Remote SSD Management in the Post-Pandemic Era
Business face new challenges in the post-pandemic era. Remote work is preferred in many cases, and the number of edge devices is growing. As businesses transition to online work, they’re finding that efficient cloud-based remote management, and edge security solutions to prevent threats such as B.S.O.D (Blue Screen Of Death) or ransomware attacks are more important than ever. Furthermore, the requirements for real-time interaction and low latency are ever-growing, and ultra-high-performance SSD and DRAM solutions will take center stage.www.eetasia.com
