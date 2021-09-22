Achieving Security-Efficiency Balance with Remote SSD Management in the Post-Pandemic Era

A flexible work revolution is on the rise. Over three-quarters of UK executives say remote collaboration is here to stay, with the pandemic showing that many jobs can be done from the comfort of one's home. This is demonstrated by the push for more work from home employees. By 2025, 87% more Americans will be working from home than before the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, most employees and executives want to continue working remotely after the pandemic subsides after experiencing it for the past year.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO