Software

Achieving Security-Efficiency Balance with Remote SSD Management in the Post-Pandemic Era

Electronic Engineering Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness face new challenges in the post-pandemic era. Remote work is preferred in many cases, and the number of edge devices is growing. As businesses transition to online work, they’re finding that efficient cloud-based remote management, and edge security solutions to prevent threats such as B.S.O.D (Blue Screen Of Death) or ransomware attacks are more important than ever. Furthermore, the requirements for real-time interaction and low latency are ever-growing, and ultra-high-performance SSD and DRAM solutions will take center stage.

