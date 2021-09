Google One is Google’s subscription plan for extra cloud storage plan and users have several options for when they want to upgrade. But there seems to be a gap between the 2TB storage plan and the 10TB one, the latter of which may be a bit too much for some. Well, Google has quietly released a new cloud storage tier to fill in that gap with a new 5TB option. This can come in handy for those who upload a lot of photos and videos on Google Photos, since we don’t have unlimited storage anymore.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO