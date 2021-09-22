CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

My favorite LibreOffice productivity tips

By Don Watkins
opensource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibreOffice is my productivity application of choice. It's one of the most potent reasons for recommending Linux distributions to educators and students, whether PK-12 or higher education. Now that the school year is upon us, I thought I would recommend some LibreOffice shortcuts and tips that might save you valuable time.

opensource.com

Comments / 0

Related
linuxtoday.com

LibreOffice 7.2 Gets First Point Release

Released less than a month ago, the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite has already been adopted by hundreds of thousands of computer users. LibreOffice 7.2.1 has arrived as the first maintenance update, fixing as many as 87 bugs across all core components. Details about these bug fixes are provided in the changelogs from the RC1 and RC2 development milestones. Learn more about the first point release here.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

My Favorite Webtools and Websites for HTML/CSS Development

Here’s a little collection of very helpful sites for front end development. Some online tools for web development I use nearly every day. Maybe one of them is helpful for you too. Very Cool Sites for CSS Stuff. One of my absolute favorites is caniuse.com. If you’re looking for information...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

7 Google Chrome Tips That Will Boost Your Productivity

Did you know that you can use Google as a timer, text editor, and currency converter? Or that you can add quotation marks and other symbols to get more accurate results? You can even choose to search specific websites directly from your browser. Google Chrome is quite an amazing tool...
INTERNET
abovethelaw.com

Sharing Is Caring: 3 Of My Favorite Apps

I am not actually a techy person. Rather, my proclivity to try new tools, systems, and apps is because I’m a productivity geek. I love learning more efficient ways of doing things. In that spirit, I want to share some tools that make my life easier as in-house counsel. (To...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity Tips#Keyboard Shortcuts#F2#Stylesheets#Ods#Odp#The Document Foundation#Microsoft Office#Docx#Xlsx#Pptx#Ooxml#The Load Save#Odf Settings#Board Of Directors
opensource.com

Add storage with LVM

Logical Volume Manager (LVM) allows for a layer of abstraction between the operating system and the hardware. Normally, your OS looks for disks (/dev/sda, /dev/sdb, and so on) and partitions within those disks (/dev/sda1, /dev/sdb1, and so on). In LVM, a virtual layer is created between the operating system and...
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Build your website with Jekyll

Static website generators and JAMStack have taken off in recent years. And with good reason. There is no need for complex backends with only static HTML, CSS, and Javascript to serve. Not having backends means better security, lower operational overhead, and cheaper hosting. A win-win-win!. In this article, I'm going...
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

5 reasons to switch to Firefox right now

Mozilla Firefox was one of the applications that opened my eyes to open source. It wasn't by any means the tipping point, but it was part of a larger cumulative effect of several open source applications grabbing my attention, which ultimately resulted in me switching to Linux, and never looking back. Since switching to Firefox, which occurred well before I consciously changed to open source, I've been an avid Firefox user. My mobile phone was a Firefox OS mobile phone, and it was until the project was abandoned. Interestingly, though, I didn't necessarily consider myself a Firefox fan. I used it then and continue to use it today because it continues to be the best browser available in many different ways. Here are five reasons you should switch to Firefox right now.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

An open source alternative to Microsoft Exchange

Microsoft Exchange has for many years been nearly unavoidable as a platform for groupware environments. Late in 2020, however, an Austrian open source software developer introduced grommunio, a groupware server and client with a look and feel familiar to Exchange and Outlook users. The grommunio project functions well as a...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Photofocus

My favorite creative plugins for Lightroom Classic

There is no argument from me that Lightroom Classic is a terrific tool for editing and collating your photos, but I also love the fact that you can export from Lightroom into various other third-party plugins. Outside of the obvious Photoshop, LuminarAI and Topaz, there are two plugins I use...
RECIPES
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Productivity Tools and Tips for Producers and Musicians

Are you a producer or musician? Productivity is an integral part of your life, because it can make or break your career. Having so many distractions and a fast-paced lifestyle, devoting enough time to all the things that need attention can be challenging. Here are 8 productivity tools and tips...
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

5 open source alternatives to Zoom

I recently attended the Practical Open Source Information POSI conference, which was held on a free and open source video conferencing platform. As I attended a series of excellent talks about practical uses of open source software, I realized how commonplace video conferencing had become over the past few years.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

Install Java from your Linux distribution's repositories

There are a number of different ways to install Java on your Linux desktop. An obvious route is to use the packages provided in your Linux distribution. Note that this doesn’t work for everyone; for example, some users may need a very specific version of Java. Before you can start,...
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Convert your Raspberry Pi into a trading bot with Pythonic

The current popularity of cryptocurrencies also includes trading in them. Last year, I wrote an article How to automate your cryptocurrency trades with Python which covered the setup of a trading bot based on the graphical programming framework Pythonic, which I developed in my leisure. At that time, you still needed a desktop system based on x86 to run Pythonic. In the meantime, I have reconsidered the concept (web-based GUI). Today, it is possible to run Pythonic on a Raspberry Pi, which mainly benefits the power consumption because such a trading bot has to be constantly switched on.
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Modeling open management practices

In the first part of my interview with Sam Knuth, a fellow Open Organization Ambassador, we discussed how leaders need to make time to be open. Openness isn't effortless. In this second part, Sam and I discuss how executive leaders support their managers and teams in leading with open values. Because of the confidentiality of some of the answers (we're colleagues at Red Hat, after all), I am summarizing the interview in a series of articles that highlight and share some of Sam's most memorable observations and practices.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Ladders

Productivity tip: work every day

“I think and think for months and years. Ninety-nine times, the conclusion is false. The hundredth time I am right.”. There is magic in consistency. And science confirms that. Getting back on track after holidays or sick leave is a struggle. Every Monday is a struggle, isn’t it? Observe the mood at your office the next time you start a new work week.
SCIENCE
GreenwichTime

Got Something to Share? Start a Side Hustle Teaching on Udemy.

It seems like everybody these days has a side hustle. And why not? It's a great way to earn a little extra money without killing yourself with extra work. With so many creative side hustle ideas out there, leveraging your strengths for some extra cash has never been easier. If...
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

How To Stop Sharing Your Location on iPhone (Without Them Knowing)

When you do not want anybody to know where you are, hiding your location is a good idea. When you use an iPhone your location is continuously shared with the vendor and a number of applications and people. Some applications, on the other hand, abuse your location data and sell it to third parties. In this post, I share the information about how to stop sharing your location without them knowing.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy