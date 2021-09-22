UL Ragin’ Cajun Homecoming Schedule of Events [VIDEO]
Now that fall is officially here, it's time to look ahead to some of the annual events we love to celebrate every year. And Ragin' Cajuns across America will be coming back to Lafayette for Homecoming Week activities at the end of October. The Cajuns will take on the Texas State Bobcats at Cajun Field on Saturday, Oct. 30, and there is an entire week of fun happenings from October 24-30 leading up to the stand off on the turf.kpel965.com
Comments / 0