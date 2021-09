Garena has revealed more details about Free Fire's upcoming Moco: Rebirth event for September 18, which includes free rewards and activities. Players will be able to access all chapters of the awakened Moco along with in-game events, rewards, and the ultimate bundles. Along with those, players who log in on September 18 will also be able to claim free items like 300 universal fragments, 3 diamond royale vouchers and of course, Moco herself.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO